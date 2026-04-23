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Mollie Mellows

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E-mail: mollie.mellows@capgemini.com

Capgemini unveils Google Cloud AI Enterprise Hub to accelerate agentic AI enterprise transformation

Paris, April 23, 2026 – Capgemini today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Google Cloud, deepening its focus on embedded engineering to accelerate enterprise-scale adoption of Google Cloud Gemini Enterprise. Leveraging its industry, domain, and functional expertise, together with its AI-powered assets and digital and technology driven capabilities, Capgemini will establish a dedicated Google Cloud AI Enterprise Hub that pioneers a new class of agentic expertise of Outcome Deployed Engineers (ODE). Operating in dedicated pods deployed directly within client environments, these ODE teams will work alongside Google’s Forward Deployed Engineers (FDEs) to design, build, and deploy AI agents around real enterprise workflows and business processes, ensuring solutions are production-ready from day one, committing to business outcomes.

This strategic initiative reflects the growing demand to translate frontier AI into enterprise production-grade systems that operate securely, reliably, and at scale. To accelerate AI deployment into live operations rather than isolated pilots, Capgemini utilizes cross-functional teams that harness a unique competitive advantage. By seamlessly integrating operational technology (OT) and engineering expertise with deep data modernization capabilities for core enterprise environments like SAP, these specialized teams will rapidly develop both digital and physical assets to provide Gemini-powered intelligent operations, ensuring alignment between strategy and execution.

By combining Google’s AI technology with Capgemini’s business transformation expertise, the Hub aims to deliver AI outcomes that are specifically developed to address bespoke industry, segment, and domain complexities. The partnership will further expand and develop enterprise scale intelligent industry solutions including in-car agentic experiences with Google’s Automotive AI Agent, financial services agentic experiences with Capgemini’s Intelligent Marketing Agent, and retail agentic experiences with Google’s Shopping and Food Ordering Agents. This embedded engineering approach is already delivering transformative results with specialized pods actively deployed and driving value for clients across the energy, financial services, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and telecommunications sectors.

"To move from AI potential to real-world business impact, enterprises need specialized engineering that is deeply embedded into their core operations," said Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud. "Through its new Google Cloud AI Enterprise Hub, Capgemini is helping customers confidently build and scale agentic AI systems that drive measurable results."

“Embracing an agentic enterprise value architecture embedding agents for business operations is far more complex in practice than in theory, and combining Google forward-deployed engineers with Capgemini Outcome Deployed Engineers plays a critical role. Capgemini is not just implementing AI, we are committing to business outcomes with real value creation; this is a reimagining of our strategic partnership with Google Cloud,” said Fernando Alvarez, Chief Strategy and Development Officer and Group Executive Board member at Capgemini. “The challenge for organizations is no longer access to technology; it is the commitment to business outcomes through seamless orchestration of AI across the entire enterprise. By bringing together Google Cloud’s AI platforms with Capgemini’s business transformation experience, specialized engineering capabilities, and highly targeted operational pods, we can help clients embed AI leveraging an agentic architecture that actually run business operations.”

In addition, Google Cloud recently recognized Capgemini’s leadership in delivering enterprise-scale transformation with multiple 2026 Google Cloud Partner of the Year Awards, reflecting the strength and maturity of the partnership across innovation, industry solutions, and infrastructure modernization. These include:

Global Artificial Intelligence: Innovation & Solutions

Services & Industry Solutions: Financial Services & Insurance

Infrastructure Modernization: SAP





About Capgemini

Capgemini is an AI-powered global business and technology transformation partner, delivering tangible business value. We imagine the future of organizations and make it real with AI, technology and people. With our strong heritage of nearly 60 years, we are a responsible and diverse group of over 420,000 team members in more than 50 countries. We deliver end-to-end services and solutions with our deep industry expertise and strong partner ecosystem, leveraging our capabilities across strategy, technology, design, engineering and business operations. The Group reported 2025 global revenues of €22.5 billion.

Make it real | www.capgemini.com

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