Moomoo Launches Agentic Investing with Introduction of Moomoo API Skills

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moomoo, a leading global investment and trading platform, today announced the launch of Moomoo API Skills, an innovative capability designed to lead retail investors into the era of agentic investing.* By enabling investors to connect their personal AI agents directly to moomoo’s professional-grade infrastructure, the platform transforms natural language input into structured, executable investment strategies.

Redefining the Investing Journey for All Investors

For years, algo trading has largely been accessible only to users with strong technical and coding expertise. By eliminating the need for coding, Moomoo API Skills empowers users' AI agents to serve as 24/7 trading assistants. Users' AI agents continuously monitor market conditions and prepare trades based on the user’s specific intent.

Designed for broad compatibility, Moomoo API Skills integrates with leading AI agent frameworks, enabling agents to interpret market data and take action within a professional-grade trading environment, while helping investors save time by streamlining complex workflows and supporting faster, more informed decision-making.

Intent-Driven Development: Translates user-defined trading intentions expressed in plain English into structured logic, reducing technical complexity and bridging the gap from concept to execution.

Maintain 24/7 Market Vigilance: Monitors volatility and market shifts around the clock, enabling responses to conditions across the U.S., Canada, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Japan markets without constant manual oversight.

Automated Strategy Validation: Supports comprehensive backtesting against historical data, allowing investors to review, refine, and validate their strategies before live deployment.



Privacy and Security as a Foundation

As AI becomes more integrated into financial decision-making, moomoo has prioritized a "Safety First" architecture. Built on proprietary OpenD technology, Moomoo API Skills ensures that the user remains the ultimate authority over every transaction.

To ensure maximum security, the system incorporates several critical safeguards:

Data Sovereignty: All trading credentials and sensitive account data remain within the user’s local environment, never passing through third-party AI servers.

Simulated Validation: To encourage responsible exploration, the system is designed to default to paper trading environments, allowing users to perfect their agent’s logic with virtual funds before moving to live markets.

A Vision for the Future of Finance

“We are seeing a fundamental shift where investors are moving from simply accessing information to seeking structured, intelligent ways to act on it,” said Neil McDonald, CEO of moomoo US.

“With Moomoo API Skills, we are reducing the technical barriers that once stood between an idea and its execution, enabling clients' personal AI agents to connect directly with our platform while ensuring investors retain full control of every decision,” said Michael Arbus, CEO of moomoo Canada.

*Agentic AI allows a customer to use their preferred AI platform to connect through moomoo Skills API to initiate algorithmic trading. Losses can happen more quickly with quant and algorithmic trading compared to other forms of trading. Trading in financial markets carries inherent risks, making effective risk management a crucial aspect of quantitative trading systems. These risks encompass various factors that can disrupt the performance of such systems, including market volatility leading to losses.

Quants face additional risks such as capital allocation, technology, and broker-related uncertainties. It's important to note that automated investment strategies do not guarantee profits or protect against losses.

The responsiveness of the trading system or app may vary due to market conditions, system performance, and other factors. Account access, real-time data, and trade execution may be affected by factors such as market volatility.

In the U.S., securities are offered through Moomoo Financial Inc., Member FINRA/SIPC

About Moomoo

Moomoo is a leading global investment and trading platform dedicated to empowering investors with user-friendly tools, data, and insights. Our platform is designed to provide essential information and technology, enabling users to make well-informed investment decisions. With advanced charting tools, pro-level analytical features, moomoo evolves alongside our users, fostering a dynamic community where investors can share, learn, and grow together.

Founded in the US, moomoo has expanded its global presence to serve investors across multiple markets, including Singapore, Australia, Japan, Canada, Malaysia, and New Zealand. As a subsidiary of a Nasdaq-listed company, moomoo is trusted by more than 29 million investors worldwide and has earned recognition from leading financial institutions and publications for its innovation and reliability, including being recognized as the #1 Broker for Stocks in North America in 2024 and 2025 by TradingView.

For more information, please visit moomoo's official website at www.moomoo.com or www.moomoo.com/ca

Accolades are not indicative of future performance. Moomoo Financial Inc. is not affiliated with TradingView. For more information, please visit:

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/revealing-broker-awards-winners-2024-50143/

https://www.tradingview.com/blog/en/broker-awards-2025-winners-56493/

Media Contacts

Carlee Snyder, Public Relations

pr@us.moomoo.com

media@ca.moomoo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/967ce0ad-e0cb-43c5-bfe1-2d5e8459b828