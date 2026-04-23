Micropolis Robotics Signs Engineering and Manufacturing Agreement with Leading Logistics and Trade Solutions Company, DP World, to Advance Intelligent Automation Solutions into its Operations

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Micropolis Holding Company (NYSE American: MCRP) (“Micropolis” or the “Company”), a leading UAE-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and AI-enabled systems, today announced the signing of an engineering and manufacturing agreement with DP World, one of the world’s leading providers of smart logistics and trade solutions.

The agreement marks a significant step in Micropolis’ expansion within the critical infrastructure and industrial industry, enabling the Company to collaborate with one of the world’s most established logistics operators on the advancement of next-generation automation technologies.

Under this agreement, Micropolis will work alongside DP World to support the manufacturing and deployment of a container ascending system designed to enhance operational efficiency, safety, and performance across targeted operational use cases. The collaboration is aligned with DP World’s broader commitment to innovation and the adoption of advanced technologies to optimize global trade operations.

“Being selected by DP World to deliver a program of this technical rigor validates the engineering discipline we have built at Micropolis,” said Fareed Aljawhari, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Micropolis. “It also marks a significant step further into the maritime and port-automation segment, and reflects the confidence global operators are placing in UAE-built, vertically integrated robotics capabilities. We look forward to supporting DP World’s continued innovation at Jebel Ali and to building a durable, long-term partnership.”

This agreement represents for Micropolis another engineering and manufacturing services mandate with a global port and logistics operator, and extends the Company’s footprint beyond its public-safety and smart-city programs into maritime and industrial-logistics automation, one of the fastest-growing segments of the global automation market.

The collaboration builds on Micropolis’ core capabilities in robotics, AI-driven systems, and integrated automation platforms, further strengthening its position as a key technology partner in high-impact sectors.

While specific project details remain subject to ongoing development and confidentiality frameworks, the agreement establishes a foundation for future initiatives that will leverage Micropolis’ technology to support innovation across logistics and infrastructure ecosystems.

About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs’), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company’s vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

For more information, please visit www.micropolis.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan”, “intend”, “believe”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “can have”, “likely” and other words and terms of similar meaning. Forward-looking statements represent Micropolis’ current expectations regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

Micropolis Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

PH: (212) 896-1254

Micropolis@KCSA.com