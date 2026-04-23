Bitget lists Manadia (UMXM) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of Manadia (UMXM) for spot trading in the AI zone. Trading for the UMXM/USDT pair opens on April 23, 2026, 12:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from April 24, 2026, 13:00 (UTC).

Manadia is a coordination infrastructure protocol designed to merge artificial intelligence with privacy-focused computing to enable secure, automated data settlement. The platform addresses trust and transparency barriers currently hindering digital finance by standardizing how off-chain data interacts with on-chain systems. Hence, the protocol achieves a seamless environment where high-stake transactions in decentralized finance (DeFi), real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, and prediction markets can occur without relying on centralized intermediaries.

Their tools, such as VERITAS data injection protocol and autonomous AI agents, allow complex actions to be executed automatically while keeping sensitive user details hidden via advanced encryption. Ultimately, Manadia aims to provide a scalable foundation for the next generation of autonomous applications, making institutional-grade privacy and AI coordination a standard feature of the Web3 ecosystem.

Bitget’s Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of Manadia (UMXM) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget’s role in bridging the gap between autonomous AI innovation and institutional-grade privacy, ensuring that the future of decentralized coordination remains both accessible and secure for the global trading community.

For more details on Manadia (UMXM), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX), serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™. Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c2ac3351-723f-4d18-aea7-e7da03f0f674