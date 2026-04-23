Take 5 Oil Change Grows Its Presence in Durham, North Carolina to Meet Demand for Convenient Car Care

DURHAM, N.C., April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Take 5 Oil Change, a leading provider of fast, friendly, and simple car maintenance, announced today the grand opening of its fourth Durham shop near the intersection of NC 55 and NC 54 at 70 Meredith Drive. Locally owned and operated by Quick Lube of Carolina - EB Partners, the new location brings fast and simple routine car maintenance to local drivers. Featuring three service bays, customers can remain comfortably in their car while receiving a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes.

"Bringing another Take 5 Oil Change to Durham, right in the heart of Research Triangle Park, is about more than expanding our footprint," said Phil Hoblet, Senior Vice President of Franchise at Take 5 Oil Change. "It’s about meeting the needs of the thousands of professionals who live and work in this area with a fast, stay-in-your-car way to care for their vehicles and take one more thing off their busy schedules."

At every Take 5 Oil Change, customers stay comfortably in their cars while technicians complete a high-quality oil change in about 10 minutes. Every service includes free tire pressure checks, fluid top-offs, and complimentary bottled water. This simple, customer-first model has helped Take 5 Oil Change build loyalty and fuel strong growth across approximately 1,300 locations nationwide.

“Opening this Take 5 Oil Change in Durham is about making car care fit seamlessly into the pace of life here,” said TC Ewing, Partner of Quick Lube of Carolina - EB Partners. “With so many people living and working in and around RTP, convenience matters — being able to stay in your car, get quick, reliable service, and get back to your day is exactly what our customers want.”

To celebrate the grand opening, Take 5 Oil Change is offering customers $25 toward any oil change for a limited time. Take 5 Oil Change also honors service members with a year-round 25% discount on oil changes for all U.S. military veterans and active-duty personnel at participating locations. In addition, the brand proudly supports Folds of Honor, providing educational scholarships to the families of fallen and disabled service members.

For more information or to find a Take 5 Oil Change location near you, please visit take5.com/locations.

ABOUT TAKE 5 OIL CHANGE

Take 5 Oil Change® revolutionized the industry in 1984 by introducing the stay-in-your-car oil change, making vehicle maintenance faster, easier, and more convenient. The brand has grown to approximately 1,300 company-owned and franchised service centers across North America. Known for its quick, friendly service, Take 5 Oil Change completes oil changes in about 10 minutes on average, while also checking tire pressure, topping off essential fluids and performing routine vehicle maintenance. As part of Driven Brands™, the largest automotive services company in North America, Take 5 Oil Change continues to grow its presence across the U.S. and Canada. For more information or to find a location, visit take5.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram. To learn more about Take 5 Oil Change franchise opportunities, visit https://take5franchise.com.

New Take 5 Oil Change in Durham

Media Contact:

Konnect Agency

take5nug@konnectagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3fe6982-a070-47ae-a088-5fd71fd9212e