New York, USA, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Clinical Trial Landscape Expands: Over 65 Companies Advancing Next-Generation Therapies | DelveInsight

The chronic obstructive pulmonary disease clinical trial analysis report delivers important insights into ongoing research of 75+ pipeline chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs, clinical strategies, upcoming therapeutics, and commercial analysis.

DelveInsight’s 'Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Insight 2026' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline therapies for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease across various stages of clinical development. The report offers an in-depth analysis of key trends, emerging therapies, and competitive landscape dynamics, highlighting the strategies of major pharmaceutical companies to advance the pipeline and capitalize on future growth opportunities. In addition, it includes critical insights into clinical trial benchmarking, partnering and licensing activities, and regulatory pathways involving the FDA and EMA, enabling stakeholders to make informed decisions and optimize development strategies within the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease domain.

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Clinical Trial Analysis Summary

DelveInsight’s chronic obstructive pulmonary disease pipeline report depicts a robust space with 65+ active players working to develop 75+ pipeline chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs. Key chronic obstructive pulmonary disease companies, such as Amgen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Regeneron, GSK, Uniquity Bio, Bambusa Therapeutics, SpliSense, Expedition Therapeutics, AeroRx Therapeutics, Regend Therapeutics, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Joincare Pharmaceutical, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Upstream Bio, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Pfizer, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Genentech, Meribank Biotech, Pulmatrix, Ganzhou Hemay Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma, Rise Therapeutics, and others are evaluating new chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapies, such as Tezepelumab, Itepekimab, GSK3511294, Solrikitug, AZD6793, BBT002, GSK3862995, SPL5AC, EXPD-101, AERO-007, REGEND007, 9MW1911, JKN2403, HL231, Verekitug, CM326, PF-07275315, TQC3721, GDC-6988, UMC119-06-05, PUR 1800, Hemay005, RSS0343, R-3750, and others, are in different phases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease clinical trials. Approximately 12+ chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs are in the late stages of development.

Notable MoAs in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease clinical trials include Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor, Interleukin-33 Inhibitor, Interleukin 5 receptor antagonist, IRAK4 inhibitor, Anti-IL-4Rα / IL-5, Mucin 5AC expression inhibitors, and others.

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What is Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease?

Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is a progressive respiratory condition characterized by persistent airflow limitation that makes breathing difficult. It primarily includes diseases such as chronic bronchitis and emphysema, both of which damage the airways and air sacs in the lungs. The most common cause of COPD is long-term exposure to irritants, especially cigarette smoke, along with air pollution, occupational dust, and chemical fumes. Patients typically experience symptoms like chronic cough, mucus production, wheezing, and shortness of breath that worsen over time. Although COPD is not fully reversible, early diagnosis and management, through medications, lifestyle changes, and oxygen therapy, can help control symptoms, improve quality of life, and slow disease progression.





Find out more about chronic obstructive pulmonary disease drugs @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment

A snapshot of the Pipeline Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Tezepelumab Amgen/AstraZeneca III Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor SC Itepekimab Sanofi/Regeneron III Interleukin-33 Inhibitor SC GSK3511294 GSK III Interleukin 5 receptor antagonist SC Solrikitug Uniquity Bio II Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor SC AZD6793 AstraZeneca II IRAK4 inhibitor Oral BBT002 Bambusa Therapeutics I Interleukin-33 Inhibitor SC GSK3862995 GSK I Anti-IL-4Rα / IL-5 Oral SPL5AC SpliSense Preclinical Mucin 5AC expression inhibitors Inhalation

Learn more about the emerging chronic obstructive pulmonary disease therapies @ Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Clinical Trials

Stuti Mahajan, consulting manager at DelveInsight, said that COPD remains a high-burden, underdiagnosed respiratory condition driven largely by smoking and environmental exposures, particularly in emerging markets. The treatment landscape is evolving beyond bronchodilators and inhaled corticosteroids toward targeted biologics and anti-inflammatory therapies, though clinical differentiation and cost remain key barriers. Increasing focus on early diagnosis, digital monitoring, and combination therapies is expected to improve patient outcomes and reduce exacerbations.

Recent Developments in Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Treatment Space

In March 2026, AstraZeneca announced that Tozorakimab met the primary endpoint in both OBERON and TITANIA Phase III trials in patients with COPD. Positive high-level results from the Phase III OBERON and TITANIA trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) showed that tozorakimab reduced the annualised rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations compared with placebo, in the primary population of former smokers, and in the overall population, which included former and current smokers, and patients across all blood eosinophil* counts and all stages of lung function severity. Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated with a favourable safety profile.

announced that met the primary endpoint in both OBERON and TITANIA Phase III trials in patients with COPD. Positive high-level results from the Phase III OBERON and TITANIA trials in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) showed that tozorakimab reduced the annualised rate of moderate-to-severe COPD exacerbations compared with placebo, in the primary population of former smokers, and in the overall population, which included former and current smokers, and patients across all blood eosinophil* counts and all stages of lung function severity. Tozorakimab was generally well tolerated with a favourable safety profile. In January 2026, Bambusa Therapeutics , Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunology & inflammation (I&I), announced dosing of the first patient in the Phase Ib clinical trial of BBT002 , a novel platform-in-a-molecule bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5, in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Phase Ib study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of BBT002 in COPD as well as other type 2 inflammatory respiratory indications, including asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Initial data are anticipated by the second half of 2026.

, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering next-generation bispecific antibodies for immunology & inflammation (I&I), announced dosing of the first patient in the Phase Ib clinical trial of , a novel platform-in-a-molecule bispecific antibody targeting IL-4Rα and IL-5, in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The Phase Ib study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and pharmacodynamics of BBT002 in COPD as well as other type 2 inflammatory respiratory indications, including asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps. Initial data are anticipated by the second half of 2026. In October 2025, GSK plc and Empirico Inc. announced that they had entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement for EMP-012, a highly selective first- and potentially best-in-class siRNA, a type of oligonucleotide. EMP-012 addresses a novel therapeutic target and is currently in a Phase I trial for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

announced that they had entered into a worldwide exclusive license agreement for EMP-012, a highly selective first- and potentially best-in-class siRNA, a type of oligonucleotide. EMP-012 addresses a novel therapeutic target and is currently in a Phase I trial for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. In October 2025, Expedition Therapeutics announced the closing of an oversubscribed and upsized USD 165 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by Sofinnova Investments and Novo Holdings, with additional investment from Forbion, Dawn Biopharma (a platform controlled by KKR), Adage, Balyasny, Logos Capital, Sanofi Ventures, and existing investors BVF Partners and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. Proceeds will advance Expedition’s lead candidate, EXPD-101 , through a global Phase II study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Current COPD therapies offer limited benefits, particularly in non-type 2 COPD, which affects nearly 70% of patients. The funding will also support indication expansion, positioning the program with first-in-class and best-in-class potential across a broad range of neutrophil-driven inflammatory diseases

announced the closing of an oversubscribed and upsized USD 165 million Series A financing. The round was co-led by Sofinnova Investments and Novo Holdings, with additional investment from Forbion, Dawn Biopharma (a platform controlled by KKR), Adage, Balyasny, Logos Capital, Sanofi Ventures, and existing investors BVF Partners and Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners. Proceeds will advance Expedition’s lead candidate, , through a global Phase II study in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Current COPD therapies offer limited benefits, particularly in non-type 2 COPD, which affects nearly 70% of patients. The funding will also support indication expansion, positioning the program with first-in-class and best-in-class potential across a broad range of neutrophil-driven inflammatory diseases In July 2025, AeroRx Therapeutics announced positive Phase IIa proof-of-concept results for its lead candidate inhaled AERO-007, which is in development as a first-line maintenance therapy combining a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) and long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Topline data showed that AERO-007 was well tolerated with rapid-onset and sustained 24-hour bronchodilation at both low and high doses. AeroRx plans to present the full dataset at an upcoming scientific conference.

announced positive Phase IIa proof-of-concept results for its lead candidate inhaled which is in development as a first-line maintenance therapy combining a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) and long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Topline data showed that AERO-007 was well tolerated with rapid-onset and sustained 24-hour bronchodilation at both low and high doses. AeroRx plans to present the full dataset at an upcoming scientific conference. In July 2025, Upstream Bio, a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s Phase II clinical trial evaluating verekitug in patients with COPD, broadening the global development program for verekitug into a third indication.

a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, announced that the first patient has been dosed in the Company’s Phase II clinical trial evaluating in patients with COPD, broadening the global development program for verekitug into a third indication. On May 30, 2025, the AERIFY-1 Phase III study evaluating itepekimab in former smokers with inadequately controlled chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) met the primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in moderate or severe acute exacerbations compared to placebo of 27% at week 52, a clinically meaningful benefit. The AERIFY-2 Phase III study did not meet the same primary endpoint, although a benefit was seen earlier in the trial.

Scope of the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor, Interleukin-33 Inhibitor, Interleukin 5 receptor antagonist, IRAK4 inhibitor, Anti-IL-4Rα / IL-5, Mucin 5AC expression inhibitors, and others

: Thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor, Interleukin-33 Inhibitor, Interleukin 5 receptor antagonist, IRAK4 inhibitor, Anti-IL-4Rα / IL-5, Mucin 5AC expression inhibitors, and others Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Companies : AAmgen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Regeneron, GSK, Uniquity Bio, Bambusa Therapeutics, SpliSense, Expedition Therapeutics, AeroRx Therapeutics, Regend Therapeutics, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Joincare Pharmaceutical, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Upstream Bio, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Pfizer, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Genentech, Meribank Biotech, Pulmatrix, Ganzhou Hemay Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma, Rise Therapeutics, and others.

: AAmgen, AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Regeneron, GSK, Uniquity Bio, Bambusa Therapeutics, SpliSense, Expedition Therapeutics, AeroRx Therapeutics, Regend Therapeutics, Mabwell (Shanghai) Bioscience, Joincare Pharmaceutical, Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Upstream Bio, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, Pfizer, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Genentech, Meribank Biotech, Pulmatrix, Ganzhou Hemay Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma, Rise Therapeutics, and others. Key Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapies: Tezepelumab, Itepekimab, GSK3511294, Solrikitug, AZD6793, BBT002, GSK3862995, SPL5AC, EXPD-101, AERO-007, REGEND007, 9MW1911, JKN2403, HL231, Verekitug, CM326, PF-07275315, TQC3721, GDC-6988, UMC119-06-05, PUR 1800, Hemay005, RSS0343, R-3750, and others.

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Table of Contents

1. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

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