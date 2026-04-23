Just in Time for Mother’s Day, GLOWMODE by SHEIN drops the Ultimate Mom & Me Matching Set, Bringing Coastal Calm to Every Workout

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOWMODE , SHEIN’s collection of premium activewear is celebrating the art of connection through the launch of its latest aesthetic activewear capsule, inspired by the quiet beauty of coastal landscapes and designed with matching sets. To bring the collection to life, GLOWMODE has partnered with Toronto’s premier fitness destination, Solis Movement, for an exclusive weekend of curated "Mom & Me" movement and mindfulness.

Dropping on May 5th, available exclusively on Glowmode.com , the new capsule captures a serene seaside scene, drawing from the golden light of receding tides and the organic textures of the coast. Featuring GLOWMODE’s signature FeatherFit™ fabric, this buttery soft collection introduces a palette of lilac pink, reminiscent of the inner glow of seashells, and grounded rock grey. Items range from sun-protective jackets, leggings, sports bras, biker shorts, coverups, bags, and more. Designed for both mothers and children, the pieces incorporate sculptural details, including:

Layered textures and gentle pleats that echo shifting sands.

Organic cut-outs reflecting the imperfect beauty of nature.

Coordinated styling that celebrates the bond between mother and child through shared movement and modern femininity.





“This collection is a quiet expression of the warmth and movement that defines motherhood,” says Vito Zhong, SHEIN Canada General Manager. “Partnering with highly popular Toronto-based studio Solis Movement allows us to celebrate and support a local business while creating a physical space where our community can come together to experience that everyday confidence and ‘glow-up.’”

To launch the GLOWMODE Mom and Me collection, SHEIN is partnering with Solis Movement for a weekend of movement on Saturday, May 9th, and Sunday, May 10, 2026. Hosted at all Solis Movement locations across Toronto, the partnership invites mothers and their loved ones to experience the "buttery smooth" feel of the collection firsthand through two signature class offerings:

Mom & Me Experience: A high-energy, child-friendly session designed for mothers and children (ages 4-13) to stretch and celebrate together. REGISTER HERE.

Move With Her Reformer Class: A dedicated reformer experience designed for mothers, daughters, and mentors to share a moment of strength and connection. Available for booking directly on Solis Movement’s website , the class can be booked for themselves and their loved ones in the class titled GLOWMODE Move with Her.

The Experience: Every attendee of the GLOWMODE x Solis Movement classes will receive a GLOWMODE gift to take home, featuring a signature FeatherFit™ piece and essentials designed for movement and lounging.

Event Details:

Locations: All Solis Movement Studios (Downtown Toronto, East Toronto, and Etobicoke).

Dates: Mother’s Day Weekend: May 9-10, 2026

Registration: Spots are strictly limited. Check out @shein_ca and @SolisMovement for registration links and drop times.





With items starting at just $15.58, GLOWMODE’s Mother’s Day collection has a variety of styles for everyone, making high-quality, trend-forward athleisure and performance wear truly accessible. Shoppers can explore the collection HERE .

Follow Us:

Instagram: @shein_ca TikTok: @sheinca_ Hashtag: #SHEINxSolis

About SHEIN:

SHEIN is a global online fashion and lifestyle retailer, offering SHEIN-branded apparel and products from a global network of vendors, all at affordable prices. Headquartered in Singapore, SHEIN remains committed to making the beauty of fashion accessible to all, promoting its industry-leading, on-demand production methodology for a smarter, future-ready industry. To learn more about SHEIN Canada, visit ca.shein.com or follow on Instagram @shein_ca .

For more information, please contact Lori Harito, Publicist, Lori@boulevardofdreams.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8348bad2-e0e4-4868-82e2-4e4a160e2b93