LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09

24 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase: 17 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 408.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 413.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 410.924540





Date of purchase: 20 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 11,062 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 402.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 411.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 403.834117





Date of purchase: 21 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 399.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 407.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 406.088880





Date of purchase: 22 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 405.00 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 409.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 408.486940





Date of purchase: 23 April 2026 Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 8,459 Lowest price paid per share (GBp): 403.50 Highest price paid per share (GBp): 407.50 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp): 405.808547

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,848,203 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,151,284 have voting rights and 3,196,519 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchased Transaction price (GBp share) Time of transaction (UK Time) Trading Venue 182 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 758 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 346 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 54 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 346 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 352 413.500 17/04/2026 08:10:28 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 200 412.500 17/04/2026 08:11:30 LSE 400 411.000 17/04/2026 08:26:30 LSE 2100 411.000 17/04/2026 08:26:30 LSE 782 411.000 17/04/2026 08:26:30 LSE 1074 411.000 17/04/2026 08:29:10 LSE 1062 411.500 17/04/2026 10:15:18 LSE 468 411.500 17/04/2026 10:15:18 LSE 597 411.500 17/04/2026 10:15:18 LSE 1065 411.000 17/04/2026 10:29:14 LSE 795 411.000 17/04/2026 10:29:14 LSE 320 410.500 17/04/2026 10:55:52 LSE 550 410.000 17/04/2026 11:28:03 LSE 260 409.500 17/04/2026 11:28:09 LSE 304 409.500 17/04/2026 11:28:09 LSE 216 409.500 17/04/2026 11:28:09 LSE 210 410.500 17/04/2026 11:31:17 LSE 685 410.000 17/04/2026 11:35:56 LSE 265 410.000 17/04/2026 11:55:23 LSE 475 410.000 17/04/2026 12:08:48 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 95 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 10 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 2 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 107 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 293 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 6 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 6 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 394 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 18 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 382 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 18 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:15 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:26 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:29 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:32 LSE 255 409.000 17/04/2026 12:10:45 LSE 145 409.000 17/04/2026 12:11:00 LSE 55 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:00 LSE 345 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:01 LSE 369 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:16 LSE 31 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:16 LSE 145 409.000 17/04/2026 12:13:44 LSE 255 409.000 17/04/2026 12:14:45 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:03 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:05 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 56 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 56 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 344 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 343 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 343 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 57 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 400 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 270 409.000 17/04/2026 12:15:08 LSE 212 409.000 17/04/2026 13:08:02 LSE 110 408.500 17/04/2026 13:26:18 LSE 243 410.000 17/04/2026 13:51:22 LSE 212 410.500 17/04/2026 13:54:17 LSE 102 411.000 17/04/2026 13:54:31 LSE 97 411.000 17/04/2026 13:54:31 LSE 201 411.000 17/04/2026 13:54:31 LSE 288 411.000 17/04/2026 13:57:30 LSE 400 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE 400 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE 200 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE 200 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE 105 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:10 LSE 317 411.000 17/04/2026 14:03:19 LSE 83 411.000 17/04/2026 14:05:53 LSE 8295 411.000 17/04/2026 14:05:53 LSE 524 409.500 17/04/2026 14:05:54 LSE 448 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE 168 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE 44 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE 14 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE 6 410.000 17/04/2026 14:06:05 LSE 183 409.000 17/04/2026 14:06:10 LSE 73 410.500 17/04/2026 14:06:40 LSE 347 410.500 17/04/2026 14:06:40 LSE 1001 410.500 17/04/2026 14:11:47 LSE 603 410.500 17/04/2026 14:11:47 LSE 118 410.500 17/04/2026 14:12:20 LSE 123 410.500 17/04/2026 14:12:20 LSE 53 410.500 17/04/2026 14:12:20 LSE 627 411.000 17/04/2026 14:33:02 LSE 211 411.500 17/04/2026 14:43:12 LSE 311 412.000 17/04/2026 14:46:50 LSE 241 412.000 17/04/2026 14:46:53 LSE 211 412.500 17/04/2026 14:59:48 LSE 225 412.000 17/04/2026 15:09:02 LSE 368 411.500 17/04/2026 15:13:04 LSE 35 412.000 17/04/2026 15:17:01 LSE 119 412.000 17/04/2026 15:17:01 LSE 211 412.500 17/04/2026 15:23:21 LSE 232 412.500 17/04/2026 15:23:32 LSE 213 412.000 17/04/2026 15:28:00 LSE 198 412.000 17/04/2026 15:28:00 LSE 695 411.000 20/04/2026 08:00:04 LSE 210 406.000 20/04/2026 08:09:28 LSE 210 404.500 20/04/2026 08:18:06 LSE 343 404.500 20/04/2026 09:37:37 LSE 218 404.500 20/04/2026 09:37:37 LSE 226 404.000 20/04/2026 09:42:04 LSE 210 404.000 20/04/2026 09:56:38 LSE 155 403.000 20/04/2026 11:58:58 LSE 91 403.000 20/04/2026 11:58:58 LSE 17 403.000 20/04/2026 12:22:17 LSE 193 403.000 20/04/2026 12:22:17 LSE 210 403.000 20/04/2026 12:41:13 LSE 210 402.500 20/04/2026 13:18:16 LSE 286 402.500 20/04/2026 13:59:20 LSE 219 403.000 20/04/2026 14:01:03 LSE 252 404.000 20/04/2026 14:15:03 LSE 280 403.500 20/04/2026 14:16:01 LSE 269 403.500 20/04/2026 14:35:26 LSE 17 403.500 20/04/2026 14:35:26 LSE 346 404.500 20/04/2026 14:39:50 LSE 309 404.000 20/04/2026 14:52:09 LSE 200 403.000 20/04/2026 15:11:57 LSE 201 403.000 20/04/2026 15:11:57 LSE 353 404.000 20/04/2026 15:14:55 LSE 210 403.500 20/04/2026 15:19:10 LSE 244 403.000 20/04/2026 15:20:41 LSE 239 404.000 20/04/2026 15:35:17 LSE 221 403.500 20/04/2026 15:51:09 LSE 251 402.500 20/04/2026 15:51:24 LSE 212 403.000 20/04/2026 15:57:05 LSE 260 403.000 20/04/2026 16:00:19 LSE 38 402.500 20/04/2026 16:00:20 LSE 172 402.500 20/04/2026 16:00:20 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:57 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:57 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:57 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 49 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 49 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 400 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 102 403.000 20/04/2026 16:06:59 LSE 495 402.500 20/04/2026 16:07:02 LSE 717 402.500 21/04/2026 09:17:26 LSE 512 399.000 21/04/2026 09:17:28 LSE 215 401.000 21/04/2026 09:17:56 LSE 976 403.500 21/04/2026 09:32:06 LSE 176 403.500 21/04/2026 09:42:09 LSE 224 403.500 21/04/2026 10:01:05 LSE 301 403.500 21/04/2026 10:01:05 LSE 200 403.500 21/04/2026 10:01:05 LSE 215 405.000 21/04/2026 10:02:27 LSE 215 405.000 21/04/2026 11:00:14 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE 450 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:49:43 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 100 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 300 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 400 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 150 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 48 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 197 406.000 21/04/2026 11:50:00 LSE 70 406.000 21/04/2026 12:25:04 LSE 143 406.000 21/04/2026 12:25:04 LSE 47 406.500 21/04/2026 12:33:37 LSE 222 407.000 21/04/2026 12:56:25 LSE 235 407.000 21/04/2026 12:59:04 LSE 115 407.000 21/04/2026 12:59:04 LSE 285 407.000 21/04/2026 13:01:16 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:01:16 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:04:32 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:04:33 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 231 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 369 407.000 21/04/2026 13:15:51 LSE 566 405.000 21/04/2026 13:26:17 LSE 301 405.500 21/04/2026 13:30:01 LSE 213 406.000 21/04/2026 13:31:06 LSE 1200 405.500 21/04/2026 13:38:33 LSE 1207 405.500 21/04/2026 13:50:06 LSE 213 405.500 21/04/2026 13:50:06 LSE 57 405.500 21/04/2026 13:50:06 LSE 101 405.500 21/04/2026 14:29:53 LSE 133 405.500 21/04/2026 14:29:53 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 254 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 400 405.500 21/04/2026 14:34:14 LSE 242 407.000 21/04/2026 14:56:50 LSE 385 407.000 21/04/2026 14:58:02 LSE 15 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:06:14 LSE 285 406.500 21/04/2026 15:09:04 LSE 443 407.000 21/04/2026 15:41:19 LSE 123 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 88 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 86 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 85 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 99 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 94 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 95 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 279 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:50:58 LSE 508 407.500 21/04/2026 15:54:54 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 913 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 28 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 372 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 320 407.000 21/04/2026 15:55:34 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE 421 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE 561 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE 400 407.000 21/04/2026 15:56:06 LSE 786 405.000 22/04/2026 08:30:15 LSE 272 405.000 22/04/2026 08:30:15 LSE 58 406.000 22/04/2026 09:01:00 LSE 141 406.000 22/04/2026 09:09:13 LSE 69 406.000 22/04/2026 09:09:13 LSE 35 406.000 22/04/2026 09:10:06 LSE 248 406.000 22/04/2026 09:10:06 LSE 213 408.500 22/04/2026 10:20:17 LSE 15 408.000 22/04/2026 10:30:03 LSE 385 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE 404 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE 100 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE 300 408.000 22/04/2026 10:50:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:53:13 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:53:24 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:53:52 LSE 124 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 276 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 100 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 300 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 396 408.000 22/04/2026 10:55:31 LSE 1 407.500 22/04/2026 12:06:54 LSE 213 407.500 22/04/2026 12:19:13 LSE 228 407.500 22/04/2026 13:23:50 LSE 196 407.500 22/04/2026 13:23:50 LSE 212 407.000 22/04/2026 13:52:26 LSE 212 408.000 22/04/2026 14:16:25 LSE 1 406.500 22/04/2026 14:53:14 LSE 909 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 416 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 130 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 45 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 8 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 100 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 215 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 400 408.000 22/04/2026 15:16:03 LSE 1 408.000 22/04/2026 15:29:11 LSE 576 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:03 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:22 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:22 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:22 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE 378 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE 22 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:30 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:32:39 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 206 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 194 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 106 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 100 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 194 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 244 408.500 22/04/2026 15:35:49 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE 100 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE 300 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:41 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:42 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:43:42 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 523 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 277 409.000 22/04/2026 15:44:51 LSE 212 408.000 22/04/2026 15:53:17 LSE 184 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE 216 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE 200 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE 20 408.000 22/04/2026 16:15:32 LSE 90 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 273 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 65 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 6 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 301 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 301 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 202 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 198 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 301 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 99 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 220 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 180 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 220 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:44 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:45 LSE 10 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:46 LSE 390 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE 173 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE 227 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:23:51 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 234 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 400 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 335 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 255 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 20 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 40 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 303 409.000 22/04/2026 16:24:03 LSE 672 407.500 23/04/2026 08:19:59 LSE 398 407.000 23/04/2026 09:05:54 LSE 366 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:12 LSE 355 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:31 LSE 1006 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:48 LSE 338 406.000 23/04/2026 09:08:48 LSE 446 406.000 23/04/2026 09:25:03 LSE 100 404.000 23/04/2026 10:04:24 LSE 137 404.000 23/04/2026 10:04:24 LSE 229 405.500 23/04/2026 10:19:13 LSE 9 405.000 23/04/2026 10:57:19 LSE 244 405.000 23/04/2026 10:59:16 LSE 529 405.000 23/04/2026 11:30:22 LSE 382 406.500 23/04/2026 12:02:02 LSE 430 406.000 23/04/2026 12:27:15 LSE 47 407.500 23/04/2026 13:09:01 LSE 448 407.500 23/04/2026 13:09:01 LSE 225 407.000 23/04/2026 13:19:50 LSE 290 406.000 23/04/2026 14:13:35 LSE 222 405.500 23/04/2026 14:31:12 LSE 217 405.000 23/04/2026 14:53:27 LSE 219 403.500 23/04/2026 15:07:07 LSE 213 404.000 23/04/2026 15:28:15 LSE 511 404.500 23/04/2026 16:00:16 LSE 213 404.000 23/04/2026 16:05:14 LSE 213 404.500 23/04/2026 16:17:25 LSE

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors

Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory

+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577

ir@foresightgroup.eu



Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)

James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons

+44 (0) 203 753 7800



H-Advisors Maitland

Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa

+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562

Foresight@h-advisors.global



About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

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