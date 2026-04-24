Transaction in Own Shares

 | Source: Foresight Group Holdings Limited Foresight Group Holdings Limited

LEI: 213800NNT42FFIZB1T09 
24 April 2026

Transactions in Own Shares

Foresight Group Holdings Limited ("Foresight", the "Group"), a leading investment manager in real assets and providing capital for growth, announces that, in accordance with the terms of its current share buyback programme announced on 10 April 2025 (the “Share Buyback”), the Group purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £nil par value (“Ordinary Shares”) each through JOH Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG (which is trading for these purposes as Berenberg) (“Berenberg”).

Date of purchase:17 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):408.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):413.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):410.924540


Date of purchase:20 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:11,062
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):402.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):411.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):403.834117


Date of purchase:21 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):399.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):407.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):406.088880


Date of purchase:22 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:50,000
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):405.00
Highest price paid per share (GBp):409.00
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):408.486940


Date of purchase:23 April 2026
Aggregate number of Ordinary Shares purchased:8,459
Lowest price paid per share (GBp):403.50
Highest price paid per share (GBp):407.50
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp):405.808547

Once settled, the purchased shares will be held by the Group in treasury, which means they will have no voting rights while they are held in treasury. Under the current Buyback Programme, an aggregate of 4,848,203 Ordinary Shares have been bought back.

As a result of the above, of the Group’s 116,347,803 Ordinary Shares currently in issue, a total of 113,151,284 have voting rights and 3,196,519 held in treasury and are therefore non-voting. The total number of voting shares may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in the Group under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the UK version of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Berenberg as part of the Share Buyback.

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares purchasedTransaction price (GBp share)Time of transaction (UK Time)Trading Venue  
  
182413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
758413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
54413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
346413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
54413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
54413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
54413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
346413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
352413.50017/04/2026 08:10:28LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
200412.50017/04/2026 08:11:30LSE  
400411.00017/04/2026 08:26:30LSE  
2100411.00017/04/2026 08:26:30LSE  
782411.00017/04/2026 08:26:30LSE  
1074411.00017/04/2026 08:29:10LSE  
1062411.50017/04/2026 10:15:18LSE  
468411.50017/04/2026 10:15:18LSE  
597411.50017/04/2026 10:15:18LSE  
1065411.00017/04/2026 10:29:14LSE  
795411.00017/04/2026 10:29:14LSE  
320410.50017/04/2026 10:55:52LSE  
550410.00017/04/2026 11:28:03LSE  
260409.50017/04/2026 11:28:09LSE  
304409.50017/04/2026 11:28:09LSE  
216409.50017/04/2026 11:28:09LSE  
210410.50017/04/2026 11:31:17LSE  
685410.00017/04/2026 11:35:56LSE  
265410.00017/04/2026 11:55:23LSE  
475410.00017/04/2026 12:08:48LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
95409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
10409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
2409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
107409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
293409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
6409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
6409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
394409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
18409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
382409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
18409.00017/04/2026 12:10:15LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:10:26LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:10:29LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:10:32LSE  
255409.00017/04/2026 12:10:45LSE  
145409.00017/04/2026 12:11:00LSE  
55409.00017/04/2026 12:13:00LSE  
345409.00017/04/2026 12:13:01LSE  
369409.00017/04/2026 12:13:16LSE  
31409.00017/04/2026 12:13:16LSE  
145409.00017/04/2026 12:13:44LSE  
255409.00017/04/2026 12:14:45LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:03LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:05LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
56409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
56409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
344409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
343409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
343409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
57409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
400409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
270409.00017/04/2026 12:15:08LSE  
212409.00017/04/2026 13:08:02LSE  
110408.50017/04/2026 13:26:18LSE  
243410.00017/04/2026 13:51:22LSE  
212410.50017/04/2026 13:54:17LSE  
102411.00017/04/2026 13:54:31LSE  
97411.00017/04/2026 13:54:31LSE  
201411.00017/04/2026 13:54:31LSE  
288411.00017/04/2026 13:57:30LSE  
400411.00017/04/2026 14:03:10LSE  
400411.00017/04/2026 14:03:10LSE  
200411.00017/04/2026 14:03:10LSE  
200411.00017/04/2026 14:03:10LSE  
105411.00017/04/2026 14:03:10LSE  
317411.00017/04/2026 14:03:19LSE  
83411.00017/04/2026 14:05:53LSE  
8295411.00017/04/2026 14:05:53LSE  
524409.50017/04/2026 14:05:54LSE  
448410.00017/04/2026 14:06:05LSE  
168410.00017/04/2026 14:06:05LSE  
44410.00017/04/2026 14:06:05LSE  
14410.00017/04/2026 14:06:05LSE  
6410.00017/04/2026 14:06:05LSE  
183409.00017/04/2026 14:06:10LSE  
73410.50017/04/2026 14:06:40LSE  
347410.50017/04/2026 14:06:40LSE  
1001410.50017/04/2026 14:11:47LSE  
603410.50017/04/2026 14:11:47LSE  
118410.50017/04/2026 14:12:20LSE  
123410.50017/04/2026 14:12:20LSE  
53410.50017/04/2026 14:12:20LSE  
627411.00017/04/2026 14:33:02LSE  
211411.50017/04/2026 14:43:12LSE  
311412.00017/04/2026 14:46:50LSE  
241412.00017/04/2026 14:46:53LSE  
211412.50017/04/2026 14:59:48LSE  
225412.00017/04/2026 15:09:02LSE  
368411.50017/04/2026 15:13:04LSE  
35412.00017/04/2026 15:17:01LSE  
119412.00017/04/2026 15:17:01LSE  
211412.50017/04/2026 15:23:21LSE  
232412.50017/04/2026 15:23:32LSE  
213412.00017/04/2026 15:28:00LSE  
198412.00017/04/2026 15:28:00LSE  
695411.00020/04/2026 08:00:04LSE  
210406.00020/04/2026 08:09:28LSE  
210404.50020/04/2026 08:18:06LSE  
343404.50020/04/2026 09:37:37LSE  
218404.50020/04/2026 09:37:37LSE  
226404.00020/04/2026 09:42:04LSE  
210404.00020/04/2026 09:56:38LSE  
155403.00020/04/2026 11:58:58LSE  
91403.00020/04/2026 11:58:58LSE  
17403.00020/04/2026 12:22:17LSE  
193403.00020/04/2026 12:22:17LSE  
210403.00020/04/2026 12:41:13LSE  
210402.50020/04/2026 13:18:16LSE  
286402.50020/04/2026 13:59:20LSE  
219403.00020/04/2026 14:01:03LSE  
252404.00020/04/2026 14:15:03LSE  
280403.50020/04/2026 14:16:01LSE  
269403.50020/04/2026 14:35:26LSE  
17403.50020/04/2026 14:35:26LSE  
346404.50020/04/2026 14:39:50LSE  
309404.00020/04/2026 14:52:09LSE  
200403.00020/04/2026 15:11:57LSE  
201403.00020/04/2026 15:11:57LSE  
353404.00020/04/2026 15:14:55LSE  
210403.50020/04/2026 15:19:10LSE  
244403.00020/04/2026 15:20:41LSE  
239404.00020/04/2026 15:35:17LSE  
221403.50020/04/2026 15:51:09LSE  
251402.50020/04/2026 15:51:24LSE  
212403.00020/04/2026 15:57:05LSE  
260403.00020/04/2026 16:00:19LSE  
38402.50020/04/2026 16:00:20LSE  
172402.50020/04/2026 16:00:20LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:57LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:57LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:57LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
49403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
49403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
400403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
102403.00020/04/2026 16:06:59LSE  
495402.50020/04/2026 16:07:02LSE  
717402.50021/04/2026 09:17:26LSE  
512399.00021/04/2026 09:17:28LSE  
215401.00021/04/2026 09:17:56LSE  
976403.50021/04/2026 09:32:06LSE  
176403.50021/04/2026 09:42:09LSE  
224403.50021/04/2026 10:01:05LSE  
301403.50021/04/2026 10:01:05LSE  
200403.50021/04/2026 10:01:05LSE  
215405.00021/04/2026 10:02:27LSE  
215405.00021/04/2026 11:00:14LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:49:43LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:49:43LSE  
450406.00021/04/2026 11:49:43LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:49:43LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
100406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
300406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
400406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
150406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
48406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
197406.00021/04/2026 11:50:00LSE  
70406.00021/04/2026 12:25:04LSE  
143406.00021/04/2026 12:25:04LSE  
47406.50021/04/2026 12:33:37LSE  
222407.00021/04/2026 12:56:25LSE  
235407.00021/04/2026 12:59:04LSE  
115407.00021/04/2026 12:59:04LSE  
285407.00021/04/2026 13:01:16LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:01:16LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:04:32LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:04:33LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
231407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
369407.00021/04/2026 13:15:51LSE  
566405.00021/04/2026 13:26:17LSE  
301405.50021/04/2026 13:30:01LSE  
213406.00021/04/2026 13:31:06LSE  
1200405.50021/04/2026 13:38:33LSE  
1207405.50021/04/2026 13:50:06LSE  
213405.50021/04/2026 13:50:06LSE  
57405.50021/04/2026 13:50:06LSE  
101405.50021/04/2026 14:29:53LSE  
133405.50021/04/2026 14:29:53LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
254405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
400405.50021/04/2026 14:34:14LSE  
242407.00021/04/2026 14:56:50LSE  
385407.00021/04/2026 14:58:02LSE  
15407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:06:14LSE  
285406.50021/04/2026 15:09:04LSE  
443407.00021/04/2026 15:41:19LSE  
123407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
88407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
86407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
85407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
99407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
94407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
95407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
279407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:50:58LSE  
508407.50021/04/2026 15:54:54LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
913407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
28407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
372407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
320407.00021/04/2026 15:55:34LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:56:06LSE  
421407.00021/04/2026 15:56:06LSE  
561407.00021/04/2026 15:56:06LSE  
400407.00021/04/2026 15:56:06LSE  
786405.00022/04/2026 08:30:15LSE  
272405.00022/04/2026 08:30:15LSE  
58406.00022/04/2026 09:01:00LSE  
141406.00022/04/2026 09:09:13LSE  
69406.00022/04/2026 09:09:13LSE  
35406.00022/04/2026 09:10:06LSE  
248406.00022/04/2026 09:10:06LSE  
213408.50022/04/2026 10:20:17LSE  
15408.00022/04/2026 10:30:03LSE  
385408.00022/04/2026 10:50:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:50:03LSE  
404408.00022/04/2026 10:50:03LSE  
100408.00022/04/2026 10:50:03LSE  
300408.00022/04/2026 10:50:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:53:13LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:53:24LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:53:52LSE  
124408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
276408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
100408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
300408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
396408.00022/04/2026 10:55:31LSE  
1407.50022/04/2026 12:06:54LSE  
213407.50022/04/2026 12:19:13LSE  
228407.50022/04/2026 13:23:50LSE  
196407.50022/04/2026 13:23:50LSE  
212407.00022/04/2026 13:52:26LSE  
212408.00022/04/2026 14:16:25LSE  
1406.50022/04/2026 14:53:14LSE  
909408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
416408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
130408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
45408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
8408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
100408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
215408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
400408.00022/04/2026 15:16:03LSE  
1408.00022/04/2026 15:29:11LSE  
576408.50022/04/2026 15:32:03LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:22LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:22LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:22LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:30LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:30LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:30LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:30LSE  
378408.50022/04/2026 15:32:30LSE  
22408.50022/04/2026 15:32:30LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:32:39LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
206408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
194408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
106408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
100408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
194408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
244408.50022/04/2026 15:35:49LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:43:41LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:43:41LSE  
100409.00022/04/2026 15:43:41LSE  
300409.00022/04/2026 15:43:41LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:43:41LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:43:42LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:43:42LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
523409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
277409.00022/04/2026 15:44:51LSE  
212408.00022/04/2026 15:53:17LSE  
184408.00022/04/2026 16:15:32LSE  
216408.00022/04/2026 16:15:32LSE  
200408.00022/04/2026 16:15:32LSE  
20408.00022/04/2026 16:15:32LSE  
90409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
273409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
65409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
6409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
301409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
99409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
301409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
99409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
99409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
202409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
198409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
99409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
301409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
99409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
220409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
180409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
220409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:44LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:45LSE  
10409.00022/04/2026 16:23:46LSE  
390409.00022/04/2026 16:23:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:51LSE  
173409.00022/04/2026 16:23:51LSE  
227409.00022/04/2026 16:23:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:23:51LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
234409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
400409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
335409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
255409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
20409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
40409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
303409.00022/04/2026 16:24:03LSE  
672407.50023/04/2026 08:19:59LSE  
398407.00023/04/2026 09:05:54LSE  
366406.00023/04/2026 09:08:12LSE  
355406.00023/04/2026 09:08:31LSE  
1006406.00023/04/2026 09:08:48LSE  
338406.00023/04/2026 09:08:48LSE  
446406.00023/04/2026 09:25:03LSE  
100404.00023/04/2026 10:04:24LSE  
137404.00023/04/2026 10:04:24LSE  
229405.50023/04/2026 10:19:13LSE  
9405.00023/04/2026 10:57:19LSE  
244405.00023/04/2026 10:59:16LSE  
529405.00023/04/2026 11:30:22LSE  
382406.50023/04/2026 12:02:02LSE  
430406.00023/04/2026 12:27:15LSE  
47407.50023/04/2026 13:09:01LSE  
448407.50023/04/2026 13:09:01LSE  
225407.00023/04/2026 13:19:50LSE  
290406.00023/04/2026 14:13:35LSE  
222405.50023/04/2026 14:31:12LSE  
217405.00023/04/2026 14:53:27LSE  
219403.50023/04/2026 15:07:07LSE  
213404.00023/04/2026 15:28:15LSE  
511404.50023/04/2026 16:00:16LSE  
213404.00023/04/2026 16:05:14LSE  
213404.50023/04/2026 16:17:25LSE  

For further information please contact:

Foresight Group Investors
Liz Scorer / Ben McGrory
+44 (0) 7966 966956 / +44 (0) 7443 821577
ir@foresightgroup.eu

Berenberg (Joint Corporate Broker)
James Felix / John Welch / Dan Gee-Summons
+44 (0) 203 753 7800

H-Advisors Maitland
Sam Cartwright / Audrey Da Costa
+44 (0) 782 725 4561 / +44 (0) 781 710 5562
Foresight@h-advisors.global

About Foresight Group Holdings Limited

Founded in 1984, Foresight is a leading investment manager in real assets and capital for growth, operating across the UK, Europe, and Australia.

With decades of experience, Foresight offers investors access to attractive investment opportunities at the forefront of change. Foresight actively builds and grows investment solutions to support the energy transition, decarbonise industry, enhance nature recovery and realise the economic potential of ambitious companies.

A constituent of the FTSE 250 index, Foresight’s diversified investment strategies combine financial and operational skillsets to maximise asset value and provide attractive returns to its investors. Its wide range of private and public funds is complemented with a variety of investment solutions designed for the retail market.

Foresight is united by a shared commitment to build a sustainable future and grow thriving companies and economies.

Visit https://foresight.group for more information.

Follow us on LinkedIn for key updates. 


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 