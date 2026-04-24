Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and Liquidity Agreement

 | Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026

Share Buyback Program
On 26 February 2026, Bekaert announced the start of the next tranche of its share buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 75 million. As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to cancel all shares repurchased.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026, Kepler Cheuvreux SA on behalf of Bekaert has bought 42 618 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Program during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
16 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 71241.3341.4541.10194 747
 MTF CBOE3 82641.3441.4541.05158 167
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
17 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 91041.6742.2541.15204 600
 MTF CBOE3 95441.7042.2541.15164 882
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
20 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 54341.4541.6541.15188 307
 MTF CBOE3 72841.4641.7041.20154 563
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
21 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 60641.8442.0041.65192 715
 MTF CBOE3 70141.8342.0041.60154 813
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
22 April 2026Euronext Brussels4 71941.7742.0541.60197 113
 MTF CBOE3 91941.7742.0541.60163 697
 MTF Turquoise     
 MTF Aquis     
Total 42 61841.6242.2541.051 773 603

Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 25 June 2024, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 211 shares during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 703 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 April 2026 to 22 April 2026:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 April 202600.000.000.000
17 April 202640041.2041.2041.2016 480
20 April 20261 20041.5741.6541.2549 884
21 April 20261141.5041.5041.50457
22 April 202660041.6741.7041.6025 002
Total2 211   91 823


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
16 April 202670041.3441.5041.2028 938
17 April 20261 00341.8642.4041.5041 986
20 April 202600.000.000.000
21 April 202660041.8742.0041.7025 122
22 April 202640042.0542.1042.0016 820
Total2 703   112 866

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 23 726 shares.

On 22 April 2026 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 1 847 758 own shares, or 3.65% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p260424E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

 