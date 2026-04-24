SaintQuant Launches AI Crypto and Stock Trading Bot, Offering Automated Strategies Without Coding

CAIRNS, Australia, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant today announced the expansion of its AI-powered crypto and stock trading bots, offering traders complete automation and the ability to capitalize on market opportunities without constantly monitoring charts.

As the crypto market enters 2026 following 2025’s volatile close, highlighted by Bitcoin dipping below $85,000 in November, investors are increasingly turning to precision tools like SaintQuant to navigate uncertainty and maximize returns.

At the core of this shift, SaintQuant empowers users to set up full automation in minutes with more than 10 specialized strategies. The platform has already executed over 4 million trades and now provides a range of bots tailored to different budgets, durations, and risk profiles.

A Glimpse Into SaintQuant Crypto Trading Bot Strategies

With AI-powered crypto and stock trading bots backed by a user-friendly platform, SaintQuant is set to transform how traders invest. The trading bot calms market noise, reduces volatility risk, and allows enough time for investors to process market insights.

Having executed 4M+ trades so far, the platform has a variety of AI-powered crypto trading bots accommodating all traders, including:

BOT PRICE DURATION RISK LEVEL BOT TYPE Starter $ 99 10 days Low DCA Basic $ 150 5 days Medium DCA Advanced $ 500 10 days Medium Grid Pro $ 1,000 14 days Medium Grid Elite $ 2,500 20 days Medium Grid Premium $ 6,000 25 days Medium Grid Institutional $ 15,000 30 days Medium Swing



SaintQuant’s new AI-powered crypto trading bots are built to solve different risk profiles. They easily integrate multi-source data and diverse quantitative strategies, while maintaining strict risk management, to offer maximum benefit to users.

Start Free Trial today. The process is 100% automated!

How to Use SaintQuant's AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bots

By design, the SaintQuant platform is simplified for user accessibility, responding to the growing demand of AI-powered crypto trading bots as they close the first quarter of 2026.

Better yet, the platform clearly explains the steps to getting started, and traders get set up within minutes. Here are the 4 simple steps:

Create a new SaintQuant account. Sign up to create your free account in less than two minutes. Scheme through and choose the best AI-powered crypto trading bot according to your budget and strategy. Add funds in crypto through exchange platforms like Binance, Coinbase, and BYBIT, among others. Its funds are protected by cold storage to increase security. Activate the bot and sit back, watch your investment as the bot does the tedious work in the background.

By bringing this access closer to the user's growth journey, SaintQuant makes it simpler for interested crypto traders to move from first timers to full automated action in under a minute. No sitting on the sidelines anymore, you can quickly learn how to use the platform to automatically benefit from all the crypto market opportunities.

AI-Powered Crypto Trading Bot Features

SaintQuant provides intelligent quantitative analyst trading solutions integrating AI power and quantitative models. Apart from the promise of continuous risk management and fast trade executions, here are the best features traders enjoy by adopting SaintQuant’s AI-powered crypto trading bots:

Users' bots get smarter every trade. In a fast-moving market, data-driven decisions are the core concept in making trading solutions. Machine learning constantly refines every strategy across crypto market patterns. Your capital safety is automatically guaranteed. The bots automate stop losses and real-time exposure limits that secure your downside. Strategies built on over 2.5M daily signals. Every decision is fully informed using real-time prices, NLP sentiments, and on-chain data. The AI-powered crypto trading bots buy and sell at the best possible prices, minimising slippage and trading fees through low-latency order splitting. 24/7 trading experience as the AI-powered Crypto trading bots never sleep. Through trend tracking, ML models, and arbitrage, the bots ensure resilience through bull and bear markets.



About SaintQuant

Adopting advanced AI algorithms, SaintQuant is an AI-powered crypto trading platform focused on removing trading complexities. Combining a user-friendly platform, AI analysis, and a flawless workflow, the platform aims to reduce crypto trading losses by a significant margin. SaintQuant is directly connected to 7 major crypto exchanges, reducing the transaction insecurities.

No panic sells. Just consistent, risk-adjusted trades alongside fully automated execution with real-time action even while the trader is asleep! Join the platform today .

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/59d8e22d-e588-4277-b095-58b7773be916