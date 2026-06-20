SaintQuant Launches No-Code AI Crypto Trading Bots, Giving Everyday Investors Hands-Free Access to Automated Markets

CAIRNS, Australia, June 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, an AI-powered automated trading platform, today announced the launch of its no-code AI crypto trading bots, designed to make automated, around-the-clock crypto trading accessible to beginners and passive investors who have been shut out by technical complexity. The platform pairs one-click, pre-built strategies with built-in risk management, removing the coding, configuration, and constant screen-watching that have long defined bot trading.

Crypto markets never close, but human traders cannot watch them every hour of every day. SaintQuant's AI crypto trading bots are built to close that gap, using algorithms that analyze market conditions and execute trades 24/7 across cryptocurrencies as well as stocks and futures so opportunities are not lost to sleep, work, or time zones.

Solving the Biggest Barrier in Automated Crypto Trading

Most crypto trading bots on the market still assume real technical fluency. Users are expected to connect APIs, configure parameters, and in many cases write or tune their own code. For the average investor, that complexity is a wall.

SaintQuant was built to remove it entirely. The platform requires no configuration and no coding. Pre-built strategies arrive already optimized , and users can start in a few clicks while SaintQuant handles execution, strategy management, and market monitoring automatically.

"Automated trading has been promised to everyday investors for years, but the reality has been dashboards that demand a programmer's skill set," said a SaintQuant spokesperson. "We wanted to deliver on the original promise: genuinely hands-free robot trading that someone with zero technical background can run with confidence. You pick a strategy, you press start, and the AI does the rest."

Built-In Risk Management, Not an Afterthought

Volatility is the defining feature of crypto markets, and SaintQuant's bots are structured around it. Rather than leaving safeguards for users to assemble themselves, the platform builds risk controls directly into every strategy to help manage exposure and smooth the impact of sharp price swings in the spot market and beyond.

The platform's stated aim is disciplined, consistent earning potential through quantitative models not the outsized, unrealistic return claims that have plagued the broader bot industry. SaintQuant emphasizes that all trading carries risk, and its strategies are designed to pursue stable returns through rules-based execution rather than guarantees.

Key Features of SaintQuant AI Crypto Trading Bots

No configuration needed - pre-built strategies arrive optimized and ready to run.

- pre-built strategies arrive optimized and ready to run. No coding required - suitable for beginners and passive investors with no technical knowledge.

- suitable for beginners and passive investors with no technical knowledge. AI-driven automation - algorithms analyze conditions and execute trades 24/7.

- algorithms analyze conditions and execute trades 24/7. Built-in risk management - controls are structured into each strategy to help manage volatility.

- controls are structured into each strategy to help manage volatility. Multi-market support - one platform covering cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures, alongside its AI stock trading bot strategies.

- one platform covering cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures, alongside its AI stock trading bot strategies. Consistent earning potential - disciplined quantitative models aimed at stable, rules-based returns.





A Risk-Free Way for New Users to Begin

To lower the barrier to entry even further, SaintQuant is offering new users a way to experience live strategies before committing any of their own capital:

A $99 free starter trial credit , allowing users to run live AI crypto trading bots without making an initial deposit.

, allowing users to run live AI crypto trading bots without making an initial deposit. A $7 instant cash bonus upon registration, with no conditions, no hidden requirements, and no deposit needed.





The offer is intended to let newcomers feel how automated crypto trading behaves in real market conditions building understanding and confidence before scaling up.

Availability

SaintQuant's AI crypto trading bots are available now to new and existing users through the SaintQuant platform. New registrants are automatically eligible for the $99 free trial credit and the $7 instant cash bonus.

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. It provides one-click, ready-to-use quantitative strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures markets, combining smart execution, built-in risk management, and passive income tools. By handling strategy management and market monitoring automatically, SaintQuant gives beginners and passive investors access to quantitative trading without any setup or coding.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice. Trading involves risk, including the possible loss of capital. Promotional terms are subject to change. Prospective users should review current terms directly with SaintQuant and conduct their own research before trading.