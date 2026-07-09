SaintQuant Launches Limited-Time Purchase-and-Gift Promotion on July 10-12

CAIRNS, Australia, July 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SaintQuant, a no-code AI-powered automated trading platform, today announced a limited-time purchase-and-gift promotion running for three days, from July 10 to July 12, 2026. During the event, users who purchase select Reward Plans will be eligible to receive a complimentary gift, with an equal-value cash alternative available where physical delivery is not supported.

The promotion is designed to thank both new and existing users as SaintQuant continues to expand access to automated, risk-managed trading strategies .





Promotion Details

The event includes two participation tiers:

Luggage Reward Plan - Purchase the $1,099 Luggage Reward Plan (a 14-day plan) and receive a complimentary suitcase valued at $99.

- Purchase the $1,099 Luggage Reward Plan (a 14-day plan) and receive a complimentary suitcase valued at $99. iPhone Reward Plan - Purchase the $16,999 iPhone Reward Plan (a 14-day plan) and receive an iPhone 17 valued at $1,099.





Each Reward Plan runs over a 14-day term and is designed to pursue daily returns generated by SaintQuant's automated strategies. Daily performance is variable, it depends on market conditions and is not fixed, stable, or guaranteed. Returns may be higher or lower on any given day, and losses are possible. Users may choose any strategy plan to purchase during the promotion window.

How It Works and Key Terms

To ensure clarity for participants, SaintQuant has published the following promotion rules:

One gift per user. Multiple purchases qualify for a single gift only, the one of the highest value. A user who participates in both tiers receives one iPhone 17.

Multiple purchases qualify for a single gift only, the one of the highest value. A user who participates in both tiers receives one iPhone 17. Shipping and cash alternative. At purchase, users provide a shipping address. If delivery is not available in the user's country or region, the gift is replaced with a cash reward of equal value, credited directly to the user's account balance.

At purchase, users provide a shipping address. If delivery is not available in the user's country or region, the gift is replaced with a cash reward of equal value, credited directly to the user's account balance. Timing. The final gift or cash reward is determined at the end of the promotion period.

The final gift or cash reward is determined at the end of the promotion period. Delivery notifications. Gift and cash-reward delivery information is sent via email; users can check their inbox for details.

Gift and cash-reward delivery information is sent via email; users can check their inbox for details. Taxes. In principle, no taxes are required. However, where local rules require individuals to file and pay taxes, the recipient is responsible for filing and paying with their local tax authority after receiving the gift.

In principle, no taxes are required. However, where local rules require individuals to file and pay taxes, the recipient is responsible for filing and paying with their local tax authority after receiving the gift. Accurate details. Users must provide a correct, real shipping address. If a gift cannot be delivered due to an incorrect address, the user bears full responsibility.

Users must provide a correct, real shipping address. If a gift cannot be delivered due to an incorrect address, the user bears full responsibility. SaintQuant reserves the right of final interpretation of the promotion.





Availability

The promotion is available to eligible SaintQuant users from July 10 to July 12, 2026. Full participation details and terms are available at SaintQuant.com .

About SaintQuant

SaintQuant is a no-code, AI-powered automated trading platform built for users who want automated trading without technical complexity. It offers pre-built quantitative strategies across cryptocurrencies, stocks, and futures, combining automated execution, continuous monitoring, and built-in risk management. By handling strategy management automatically, SaintQuant aims to give retail and institutional users access to disciplined, automated trading across market conditions.

Learn more at https://saintquant.com .

Disclaimer: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Purchasing trading or strategy plans involves risk, including the possible loss of capital, and no plan guarantees returns. Promotion terms are subject to the official rules published by SaintQuant, which reserves the right of final interpretation. Gift values are approximate and set by SaintQuant. Participants are responsible for any applicable taxes in their jurisdiction.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5e7bc1fb-6f38-4b16-a657-09e87467738e