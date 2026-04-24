DP World Launches Brazil–Africa Logistics Corridor, Expanding Trade Connectivity

SAO PAULO, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has launched a new integrated logistics corridor connecting Brazil to Africa, strengthening trade connectivity between Latin America’s largest economy and high-growth markets across the African continent.

The Brazil-Africa Link was unveiled at Intermodal South America 2026 in São Paulo and provides a seamless, end-to-end solution connecting export flows from the Port of Santos to DP World’s operations in Angola and Mozambique, supported by an extensive logistics network in South Africa.

Built on a “one-stop shop” model, the corridor integrates ocean freight with inland logistics capabilities, enabling customers to manage the full supply chain through a single partner. The solution provides access to three port terminals, 52 warehouses, and a fleet of more than 4,250 vehicles, delivering greater efficiency, visibility, and reliability across trade flows.

The service is designed to support key Brazilian export sectors, including animal proteins, agricultural commodities, and consumer goods – helping exporters improve transit predictability, reduce operational complexity, and expand access to Africa markets.

Fabio Siccherino, CEO of DP World in Brazil, said: “This Brazil-Africa Link simplifies the journey for Brazilian exporters to a market with enormous growth potential. By integrating the entire logistics chain – from port of origin to final delivery – we reduce complexity, increase predictability, and enable our customers to unlock new business opportunities between Brazil and Africa.”

Mohammed Akoojee, CEO and Managing Director of DP World in Africa, said: "The Brazil-Africa Link marks a transformative step in connecting Latin America's largest economy with high-growth markets across Africa. This integrated logistics corridor leverages our investments in port infrastructure, economic free zones, and digital technology across Angola, Mozambique, and South Africa to enable growth, create jobs, and deepen economic partnership between our continents."

Expanding Integrated Logistics in Brazil

DP World continues to strengthen its end-to-end logistics capabilities in Brazil, anchored by three strategic pillars:

Ports and Terminals : DP World operates one of Brazil’s leading multipurpose terminals at the Port of Santos, serving as the backbone of its operations and supporting growing container and bulk volumes.

: DP World operates one of Brazil’s leading multipurpose terminals at the Port of Santos, serving as the backbone of its operations and supporting growing container and bulk volumes. Freight Forwarding: The company operates six freight forwarding offices across Brazil, offering multimodal transport solutions across ocean, air, and road, alongside value-added services including warehousing, container freight station (CFS), insurance, and customs clearance.

The company operates six freight forwarding offices across Brazil, offering multimodal transport solutions across ocean, air, and road, alongside value-added services including warehousing, container freight station (CFS), insurance, and customs clearance. Contract Logistics: DP World is expanding its warehousing footprint through multi-client facilities in São Paulo and Espírito Santo, delivering integrated B2B solutions across storage, distribution, reverse logistics, and value-added services.



Strengthening Capacity at the Port of Santos

DP World continues to invest in expanding capacity and capability at its Santos terminal, reinforcing its position as a key gateway in South America. Following a record year in 2025 – handling 1.3 million TEUs and 5 million tonnes of pulp – the company is progressing investments exceeding R$2 billion.

These include quay expansion, new equipment, a new berthing pier, and the development of a new grains and fertilizers terminal in partnership with Rumo, with annual capacity of up to 12.5 million tonnes.

An additional R$1.6 billion investment will increase container handling capacity to 1.7 million TEUs by 2026 and 2.1 million TEUs by 2028.

Together, these investments strengthen the infrastructure underpinning the Brazil-Africa Link, enabling DP World to deliver greater capacity, efficiency, and integrated service capabilities. By connecting expanded port operations in Santos with its logistics network across Africa, DP World is creating more resilient and reliable trade corridors between Brazil and high-growth markets across the African continent.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com



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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.



In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW