Premier Graphene and JV Partners Secure Military Contract

MEXICO CITY, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), a developer of advanced graphene-based defense and protective-wear fortification technologies, together with its joint venture partner, including HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI, announces the award of their first defense contract issued in response to a formal, government-initiated request from Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional.

The contract was issued by the Dirección General de Fábrica de Vestuario y Equipo (FAVE), a manufacturing and supply division of Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA), following a direct request for proposal issued after extensive pre-contract testing by the defense authority.

FAVE- Initiated Direct Award Process

The direct award resulted from a formal request initiated by FAVE, prompted by its evaluation of Premier Graphene’s specialized military equipment solutions. Pursuant to this request, the companies participated in extensive pre-award testing and technical evaluation conducted under military protocols.

Product testing demonstrated full compliance with SEDENA's operational and technical specifications and, in several performance areas, may have exceeded required standards. These results directly led to the issuance of this initial contract.

Qualification and Validation Production Run

The first production run under this contract will serve as a qualification and validation batch, subject to rigorous durability, performance, and compliance testing by Mexico’s military authorities. This initial direct award marks a significant milestone for Premier Graphene and HGI, formally establishing the entry into Mexico’s military supply chain.

The companies believe this validation positions them for additional contract opportunities in Mexico and throughout Latin America, where prior testing and product evaluations for other military and security applications have already been conducted.

The contract covers the production of specialized belt assemblies with lower back support and integrated ammunition carriers, specifically designed to meet military operational requirements.

Strategic Entry into Mexico’s Military Manufacturing Framework

This directly awarded contract represents a strategic entry into Mexico’s tightly regulated and highly selective military manufacturing ecosystem. It establishes Premier Graphene and HGI Industrial Technologies as emerging, qualified suppliers capable of meeting the operational, quality, and delivery standards mandated by national defense procurement authorities.

As a Mexico-based company, HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI played a key role in supporting the procurement process through its local manufacturing capabilities and domestic supply-chain relationships, working in coordination with Lic. Emmanuel Hernández Rico.

Positioned for Expansion and Future Military Opportunities

The successful completion of this FAVE-initiated direct award strengthens the companies’ ongoing discussions with other Latin American military agencies, where equipment has previously been supplied and subjected to successful testing programs. Validation through SEDENA is expected to open pathways to additional military and security-related procurement programs both within Mexico and across the region.

Premier Graphene and HGI submitted a technically compliant, cost-competitive proposal demonstrating their ability to meet stringent defense-sector requirements for quality assurance, scalability, and timely delivery. The contract award reflects institutional confidence in the companies’ joint operational execution and long-term supplier.

The companies have secured all necessary financing to support production and delivery, ensuring timely performance under the contract. Initial product delivery is expected within ten (10) business days.

Leadership Commentary

“This directly awarded contract represents an important validation of both our technology and our ability to meet the standards of Mexico’s Military,” said Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene and HGI. “It confirms our capability to respond effectively to a government-initiated direct adjudication, satisfy demanding military requirements, and deliver solutions precisely aligned with military operational needs. We believe this is the first step in what will become a broader and more impactful defense relationship, including near-future graphene-enhanced solutions.”

Lic. Emmanuel Hernández Rico added, “After months of focused technical development and evaluation, this initial contract represents the first of what we anticipate will be multiple defense supply agreements. Several additional significant procurement opportunities remain actively under review. We are awaiting ITAR certification, including so that we can commence creation and delivery of heavy military hardware and specialized vehicle protection, drone equipment, and anti-drone technology to protect the troops while combating the heavily armed cartels. These too would be very important for Mexico and be lucrative for Premier Graphene and HGI.”

Further updates will be provided as production milestones are achieved, evaluations are completed, and any follow-on contracts are awarded.

About HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI

HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI is a Mexico-based company specializing in advanced carbon material production, supported by its proprietary bio-based graphene technology. The company focuses on industrial innovation and strategic market development, leveraging strong domestic partnerships to bridge international technologies into high-value sectors, including defense, infrastructure, and energy. HGI also maintains access to graphite mining resources and is actively pursuing rare earth mineral contracts to further strengthen its vertically integrated materials platform.

Website: www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

President of HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI / Premier Graphene Inc.

Pedro Alberto Méndez

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Premier Graphene Inc.

Investor Relations

El Centro, California

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com