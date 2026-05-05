Premier Graphene Expands Strategic Position Following Initial Mexico Military Contract

MEXICO CITY, May 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Graphene, Inc. (OTC: BIEI), together with its joint venture partners, including HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI, today provided an operational update following its recently announced initial military contract awarded through Mexico’s Secretaría de la Defensa Nacional (SEDENA).

As previously disclosed, the contract—issued by Dirección General de Fábrica de Vestuario y Equipo (FAVE)—followed extensive technical evaluation and represents the Company’s formal entry into Mexico’s military supply chain.

The Company today announced that a portion of the previously disclosed order has already been successfully delivered. The balance of the order remains on track for completion by May 12, reinforcing management’s confidence in both operational capacity and supply chain reliability. This phased delivery schedule underscores the Company’s ability to meet near-term demand while positioning for potential follow-on orders and longer-term supply agreements with various departments of Mexico’s government.

Mexico represents one of the most significant strategic markets in Latin America, with a national economy exceeding $1.4 trillion in GDP and a growing emphasis on domestic defense capabilities and modernization. Mexico’s military and security budget, estimated in the tens of billions annually, continues to expand in response to evolving national security priorities.

By successfully entering this highly selective procurement framework, Premier Graphene and its partners are positioning themselves at the intersection of advanced materials innovation and long-term defense spending within a major global economy.

Management believes the successful execution and validation of this initial contract may serve as a gateway to multiple follow-on supply agreements, including:

Military-grade protective plates and armor solutions (once ITAR certification is complete)

Graphene-enhanced tactical equipment

Advanced materials for vehicle and personnel protection systems

Broader graphene supply contracts across defense and infrastructure sectors

The Company is actively evaluating opportunities to become a premier supplier of graphene and graphene-enhanced products to military and government-linked entities in the U.S., Mexico and potentially across Latin America.

With increasing global demand for high-performance materials, graphene is rapidly emerging as a critical material across defense, infrastructure, and industrial applications. Premier Graphene’s proprietary technologies and vertically integrated approach position the Company to participate in what management believes could represent a multi-billion-dollar addressable market opportunity.

The Company’s early validation within a national defense system and the first order is viewed as a key inflection point, potentially accelerating adoption of graphene-enhanced solutions across multiple high-value sectors.

“This milestone is not just about delivering an initial order—it’s about establishing a foundation for long-term participation in one of the largest and most important defense markets in the region,” said Pedro Mendez, President of Premier Graphene. “With delivery expected by May 12th, we are focused on execution, validation, and scaling. We believe this positions us to pursue larger contracts, including military plate supply and broader graphene-based solutions.”

Lic. Emmanuel Hernández Rico added, “Mexico’s size, economic strength, and ongoing security priorities create a substantial and expanding opportunity. This initial contract is a critical entry point. We are actively engaged in discussions that could significantly expand our role as a supplier, with the potential to become a leading provider of advanced graphene materials and enhanced defense products.”

Following delivery and evaluation of the initial production run, the Company anticipates:

Additional procurement discussions with SEDENA-linked entities

Expansion into higher-value defense applications

Potential contract awards tied to graphene-enhanced military solutions

Broader regional opportunities across Latin America

Opens the door to near-shoring production for North American defense opportunities and sale of raw graphene materials to the top military industrial complex companies in the USA

Further updates will be provided as delivery milestones are achieved, additional supply chains are added and additional contracts are secured

About HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI

HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI is a Mexico-based company specializing in advanced carbon material production, supported by its proprietary bio-based graphene technology. The company focuses on industrial innovation and strategic market development, leveraging strong domestic partnerships to bridge international technologies into high-value sectors, including defense, infrastructure, and energy. HGI also maintains access to graphite mining resources and is actively pursuing rare earth mineral contracts to further strengthen its vertically integrated materials platform.

Website: www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

About Premier Graphene Inc.

Premier Graphene Inc., a leader in the graphene industry, focuses on developing innovative and high-performance graphene materials from sustainable sources like industrial hemp. With cutting-edge technology and research capabilities, the company is dedicated to propelling the industry forward, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering high-quality products across multiple industries, with a current focus on delivering innovative, high-performance solutions that enhance protection, efficiency, and sustainability.

Media Contact:

President of HGI Industrial Technologies SAPI / Premier Graphene Inc.

Pedro Alberto Méndez

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

www.hgiindustrialtechnologies.com

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Words such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “intend,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Premier Graphene Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as required by law.

Contact:

Premier Graphene Inc.

Investor Relations

El Centro, California

p.mendez@premiergrapheneinc.com

www.premiergrapheneinc.com

Source: Premier Graphene, Inc.