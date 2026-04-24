OAAA 2026 OOH Media Conference Unveils New Speakers from Google, UTA, and Zillow

WASHINGTON, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) today unveiled the full agenda for its 2026 OOH Media Conference, taking place May 11–13 in Dallas, alongside new speaker announcements, including leaders from Google, Purely Elizabeth, LUMA Partners, UTA, National Geographic, Zillow and more. The program brings together top executives across media, technology, and marketing at a time when brands are rethinking how they reach and engage audiences today.

The 2026 agenda is built around the forces reshaping the industry, from AI and shifting media economics to creativity, culture, and the evolving role of OOH within the modern media mix. It reflects where the market is headed and how leading marketers are adapting in real time.

New speakers include:

Ali Broback, Chief Client Officer & Partner, ODN

Adrienne Lahens, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Infinite Studios

Beverly Jackson, Vice President, Brand & Product Marketing, Zillow

Dan Levi, Chief Marketing Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor

Eric Iverson, Partner & Chief Technology Officer, UTA

Esther Raphael, Chief Marketing Officer, Intersection

Jenn Chick, Chief Marketing & Brand Officer, National Geographic

John Miller, EVP, Sales & Marketing, Lamar Advertising Company

Kelly Peppers, President, Colossal Media

Meghan Shookman, VP of Marketing, Purely Elizabeth

Nick Brien, Chief Executive Officer, OUTFRONT Media

Ranjit Raju, Head of AI Strategy, Media & Entertainment, Google

Terence Kawaja, Chief Executive Officer & Founder, LUMA Partners

Sean Reilly, President & Chief Executive Officer, Lamar Advertising Company

Stacy Minero, Chief Marketing & Experience Officer, OUTFRONT Media

Scott Wells, Chief Executive Officer, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings

Joining a lineup that spans global brands, media platforms, and cultural leaders, including Founder & Serial Entrepreneur, Emma Grede; Morgan & Morgan Founder, John Morgan, and The Dallas Cowboys’ Meredith Counce, these additions further strengthen a program that reflects the scale, momentum, and evolution of the OOH industry.

Highlights from the 2026 agenda include:

A forward-looking conversation on AI, media, and the new distribution model featuring Ranjit Raju, Head of AI Strategy, Media and Entertainment at Google, and Eric Iverson, Partner and Chief Technology Officer at UTA

Creative and media leaders from Giant Spoon, Zambezi and Colossal Media explore what it takes to push OOH beyond formula, unlocking more ambitious ideas, closing the gap between concept and execution, and elevating the medium as a true creative canvas

Brand and sports leaders explore how major moments, from global events to everyday fan culture, translate into sustained impact, examining how brands use OOH to extend reach, align with culture, and build programs that deliver beyond a single moment.

OOH CMOs share how they’re navigating today’s market—what’s working, what’s not, and how the industry is evolving to meet shifting buyer expectations

A candid conversation with the CEOs of the three largest OOH companies, moderated by Terence Kawaja, CEO & Founder of LUMA Partners, on the state and future of the industry



“The momentum we’re seeing in out of home is reflected in the caliber of leaders coming to and speaking at our industry’s biggest event,” said Anna Bager, President & CEO, OAAA. “Brand marketers, agency executives, media decision-makers, creatives, and technology leaders are coming to Dallas to align on what’s next and to move the industry forward together.”

The 2026 OOH Media Conference will also feature breakout sessions, unique networking opportunities, the Independents Summit, and the inaugural OAAA Honors Circle, recognizing the people who drive OOH forward and honoring exceptional achievement across the roles and disciplines that shape the medium. Together, these experiences bring this year’s theme, “The Human Medium,” to life—highlighting the power of OOH to connect brands and audiences through presence, shared experience, and real human impact.

To view the full agenda and register for the 2026 OOH Media Conference, visit ooh2026.com/agenda.

About the Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA)

The Out of Home Advertising Association of America (OAAA) is the national trade association representing the out of home (OOH) advertising industry. OAAA’s mission is to protect, promote, and advance the medium through government affairs and advocacy, industry research and market intelligence, brand and agency engagement, and industry leadership and convening. OAAA works to ensure OOH’s essential role in the modern media mix by advancing standards, aligning the industry around shared priorities, and shaping the future of OOH. Founded in 1891, OAAA serves more than 850 member companies, including media owners, advertisers, agencies, ad tech providers, and suppliers. The association is headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in New York City. For more information, visit oaaa.org .