Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Project Update Amid Bitcoin Price Prediction Targeting $125,000 Soon

Dubai, UAE, April 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Crypto news this week centers on Pepeto after the project opened a fresh presale stage because the last one cleared out in hours, and total capital raised now sits above $9.5 million. The number of new buyers entering each round has grown sharply over the past month, and a token that barely had name recognition at the start of the year now shows up across every major outlet. What makes this moment matter is the Bitcoin price prediction of $125,000 that just came from ZeroStack CEO Daniel Reis-Faria, because if that target plays out, every early-stage project built on Ethereum stands to gain far more than Bitcoin itself.

Crypto News: Pepeto Project Stages Sell Out as the Bitcoin Price Prediction Targets $125K

The speed at which Pepeto rounds are closing tells you how close this token is to hitting Tier 1 exchanges, and the broader market backdrop right now is what decides how high a presale token can travel once that listing goes live. History shows one pattern clearly: every time the Bitcoin price broke out of a correction, the presale tokens that were already funded before the reversal did not just follow, they ran multiples ahead.

Reis-Faria told CoinDesk that perpetual funding rates have gone deeply negative, meaning the market is loaded with short positions, and if the Bitcoin price keeps climbing through that pressure, those shorts get wiped and the rally picks up speed. His Bitcoin price prediction puts BTC at $125,000 inside 30 to 60 days if the squeeze plays out, with U.S.-Iran peace talks driving a global shift back into risk assets that already sent equities to new records.

BTC sits at $77,500 today according to CoinDesk, up 4.3% on the week after Strategy announced a $2.54 billion buy of 34,164 Bitcoin, the firm's largest purchase since 2024, and Trump extended the Iran ceasefire. Spot Bitcoin ETFs took in $996.4 million in net inflows over the past week according to SoSoValue, and on April 18 alone, $762 million in short bets got wiped when BTC hit $78,000 in the biggest squeeze of 2026. The $76,000 to $78,000 zone is now the resistance level traders are watching, and a clean break through it opens the road toward the $94,000 yearly open and the $126,000 all-time high.

In 2017 and again in 2021, the tokens that were already funded before the Bitcoin price turned higher delivered the returns that changed lives, because those entries happened while prices were still low and fear kept the majority of buyers away. Anyone who waited for confirmation paid more for the same position that early buyers already held, and the real question right now is whether Pepeto is the right place to be before this Bitcoin price prediction starts playing out.

Pepeto Crosses $9.5 Million During a Market Sell Off, and That Is What Serious Capital Notices First

Over $9.5 million flowed into Pepeto during the same weeks that almost every other token on the market was falling before the recent bounce. No other presale in the crypto news cycle right now sits at the point where working exchange infrastructure meets meme coin virality, and that combination is what pulls in both retail communities and heavy wallets that need real technology before they commit capital.

The Pepeto narrative ties back to the Pepe universe through its God of Frogs story, and that connection built the kind of loyal following that already carried one meme coin past a billion dollar market cap on community alone. But what sits under that narrative is where the value lives: a full trading platform that lets users swap any token in one place at near-zero cost, a bridge that sends assets between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana instantly, and tax-free trades that stop value from leaking out on every transaction.

That explains why capital kept flowing in while the market bled, and it also explains why crypto news outlets are all covering this project at once while meme coin communities are picking up the name faster than anything since the early days of SHIB. In every cycle, one project delivers the kind of gap between entry price and peak that most investors spend a lifetime chasing, and a Bitcoin price prediction of $125,000 combined with what Pepeto built and the price it trades at today puts this project right at that starting line.

Final Take

The investors who build real wealth in crypto all share one thing: they bought before the crowd showed up. Pepeto makes that decision easy because the trading platform alone supports big multiples from here, and there is no upper limit on the outcome when exchange volume, meme coin reach, and a Bitcoin price prediction cycle all push in the same direction at once.

One Shiba Inu buyer put $7,850 in before the Binance listing and walked out with $5.4 million fourteen months later according to the New York Post. The same pattern is building around Pepeto today, but the presale rounds are clearing faster than any other project this year. Capital is entering at a pace that has no equal in 2026, and the Binance listing could arrive within days, not months.

Visit Pepeto and Join the Presale Before the Listing

FAQs

Can the Bitcoin price prediction of $125,000 happen this year?

ZeroStack CEO Daniel Reis-Faria targets Bitcoin at $125,000 within 30 to 60 days if the heavily shorted market gets squeezed. Strategy just bought 34,164 BTC for $2.54 billion.

How does Pepeto compare to other crypto presales right now?

Pepeto raised over $9.5 million during extreme fear with a zero-fee exchange, cross-chain bridge, and AI scanner already built. Staking pays 178% APY at $0.0000001866 with a Binance listing approaching.



