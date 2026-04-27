Vedder Adds Finance Attorney John Tawadrous as Shareholder to Expanding Washington DC Office

 | Source: Vedder Vedder

Washington, DC, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vedder is pleased to announce that attorney John Tawadrous has joined the firm as a new Shareholder.

Tawadrous will join the Finance & Transactions practice area and will be based in the firm’s Washington, DC office.

“Adding John to the firm significantly enhances our ability to address the complex transactional needs of our clients. He brings a highly technical and commercial skillset, and proven track record spanning agency finance, corporate finance, acquisition and leverage finance, project finance and venture financings,” said President and CEO Michael A. Nemeroff. “John’s addition also strengthens and expands our relationship with the Export-Import Bank of the United States (EXIM Bank), as we continue to grow our capabilities in transactions involving public and private sources of capital.”

Tawadrous is a lead advisor and primary external counsel to EXIM Bank on its growing “Make More in America” (MMIA) domestic financing program. He has played a critical role in developing and executing the agency’s domestic finance mandate, having led the structuring and execution of multiple landmark financings under the MMIA program and is particularly focused on transactions requiring sophisticated structuring and coordination across varied stakeholder groups.

Tawadrous’s practice focuses on representing lenders, development finance institutions, export credit agencies and multilateral institutions in connection with a wide range of financing transactions, often in a cross-border context. He has extensive experience acting for private credit funds, investment banks, impact lenders, portfolio companies and private equity sponsors.

Tawadrous received his LL.B from the University of Sydney in 2013 and his Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Sydney in 2011. Prior to joining Vedder, he practiced at major law firms in New York and Sydney.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                John Tawadrous Headshot

                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                finance & transactions
                            
                            
                                Vedder
                            
                            
                                Shareholder
                            

                



        




    

        

        
Contact Data

        


    
    

 
    



        

        
            GlobeNewswire
        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading

                        

                            
                        
 
                    
 
                
 
            
 
        

        





    








        
        
    




        

        
        
 