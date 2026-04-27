Townsquare and NABCO Announce Strategic Digital Advertising Partnership

PURCHASE, N.Y., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) (“Townsquare” or the “Company”), a leader in digital advertising and marketing solutions focused on markets outside of the Top 50 in the United States, announced today a strategic digital advertising partnership with North American Broadcasting Company (“NABCO”). NABCO is a locally-owned radio broadcast company based in Columbus, Ohio, a Top 50 DMA.

“Our partnership with North American Broadcast Company extends our ability to bring market-leading digital advertising solutions to a broader set of local media operators operating in large markets,” said Shaun Collignon, CRO of Townsquare Ignite, the Company’s Digital Advertising division. “Our success is driven by deep expertise in leveraging our proprietary programmatic platform and data-driven strategies to deliver measurable results. We look forward to equipping NABCO with the tools, insights, and proven strategic approach needed to accelerate their digital growth and drive meaningful outcomes for their clients.”

“We are extremely happy to partner with Townsquare’s Ignite platform. It delivers robust capacity to efficiently plan, execute and monitor complex digital solutions. We believe the platform and its people provide our team industry-leading, data-driven capability that we are thrilled to bring to our customers,” said Matt Mnich, President and CEO NABCO. “The technology and expertise upon which Ignite is built are impressive. It wholistically delivers the solution we were seeking.”

Townsquare announced the launch of the Media Partnerships division in 2024, as part of its Digital Advertising segment, Townsquare Ignite. The division offers a white-label solution that enables local media companies to leverage the same digital advertising capabilities that have driven Townsquare’s growth, with digital now accounting for more than 50% of the Company’s total revenue and profit.

The alliance with NABCO is one of 11 partnerships Townsquare has recently established under this initiative, collectively expanding its reach into 31 incremental markets that do not overlap with its existing footprint. Through this partnership, Townsquare will bring its expertise, technology, and resources to NABCO, delivering customized, data-driven strategies tailored to the needs of local, regional, and national advertisers, while supporting the continued growth of NABCO’s digital business alongside its established broadcast platform.

About Townsquare Media, Inc.

Townsquare is a community-focused digital and broadcast media and digital marketing solutions company principally focused outside the top 50 markets in the U.S. Townsquare Ignite, our robust digital advertising division, specializes in helping businesses of all sizes connect with their target audience through data-driven, results based strategies, by utilizing a) our proprietary digital programmatic advertising technology stack with an in-house demand and data management platform and b) our owned and operated portfolio of more than 400 local news and entertainment websites and mobile apps along with a network of leading national music and entertainment brands, collecting valuable first party data. Townsquare Interactive, our subscription digital marketing services business, partners with SMBs to help manage their digital presence by providing a SAAS business management platform, website design, creation and hosting, search engine optimization and other digital services. And through our portfolio of local radio stations strategically situated outside the Top 50 markets in the United States, we provide effective advertising solutions for our clients and relevant local content for our audiences. For more information, please visit www.townsquaremedia.com, www.townsquareinteractive.com, and www.townsquareignite.com.

About NABCO

North American Broadcasting Company, Inc. is a locally owned Central Ohio company established in 1957, delivering four diverse radio stations in the market, all targeting a different demographic. WRKZ (99.7 The Blitz), is Active/Mainstream Rock, WJKR-FM (The Maverick) is Classic Hit Country station, WMNI-AM 920 (Fox Sports Radio Columbus) is an all sports stations featuring Colin Cowherd, Dan Patrick, Columbus Clippers and more! WJKR-HD2 on 94.1FM (Star 94.1) is a lite favorites station featuring lite hits from 80s, 90s and now.

Townsquare Contact

Claire Yenicay

(203) 900-5555

investors@townsquaremedia.com