New Generation Consumer Group Moves from AI Infrastructure Announcement to Deployment with Signed Server Purchase Order

Signed order advances the Company’s planned deployment and leasing of high‑performance AI server systems to meet accelerating compute demand.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, NGCG announced its strategic entry into the AI infrastructure market, positioning the Company to address the growing demand for high‑performance computing and AI‑optimized server capacity as artificial intelligence adoption accelerates across enterprise, research, and commercial applications. The Company subsequently highlighted this initiative in a CEO interview, emphasizing execution, disciplined capital deployment, and the pursuit of recurring revenue through AI server leasing rather than one‑time hardware sales.

Industry forecasts cited by the Company indicate that global spending on AI‑optimized servers is expected to grow substantially in 2026, reflecting a structural shift as AI transitions from experimental development to large‑scale deployment.

NGCG believes the current market environment presents a compelling opportunity for targeted infrastructure providers capable of delivering scalable, demand‑aligned compute capacity. Ongoing global constraints on specialized AI hardware have increased demand for flexible access to AI compute resources, particularly among organizations underserved by traditional hyperscalers.

The Company’s AI initiative is designed to capitalize on these conditions by deploying high‑performance AI server systems intended to support both training and inference workloads, while enabling monetization through utilization‑based leasing models.

With the execution of a signed server purchase order, NGCG has taken a tangible step toward implementing its AI infrastructure roadmap. The Company intends to deploy AI server capacity aligned with its previously outlined strategy, including offering access through hourly, short‑term, and contract‑based leasing arrangements.

According to management, this expansion reflects the Company’s focus on transitioning from strategic planning to operational execution, while maintaining flexibility to scale infrastructure in response to market demand.

“Our focus has been on execution,” said Jacob DiMartino, Chief Executive Officer of New Generation Consumer Group. “This purchase order supports our objective to begin deploying AI server systems in a disciplined manner as we work to build a scalable infrastructure platform aligned with market demand.”

NGCG believes that initiating its AI server expansion positions the Company to advance toward its goal of generating predictable, recurring revenue through AI infrastructure operations. The Company intends to continue aligning its infrastructure deployment strategy with broader corporate initiatives aimed at transitioning NGCG into a diversified operating business with measurable revenues.

Management expects future updates to reflect continued progress as deployment advances and the Company executes additional components of its AI infrastructure strategy.

ABOUT NEW GENERATION CONSUMER GROUP INC.

New Generation Consumer Group Inc. is a forward-looking company focused on identifying, developing, and executing high-growth opportunities across the technology and infrastructure sectors.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding market demand, revenue potential, infrastructure deployment, and growth strategy. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

CONTACT:

Investor Relations

New Generation Consumer Group Inc.

Phoenix, Arizona

Email: InvestorRelations@ngcg.com

Source: New Generation Consumer Group Inc.