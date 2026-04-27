Coop Pank AS own shares acquisition transactions

Coop Pank AS (the Bank) announces that during the period 20.-26.04.2026, it has acquired the company’s own shares on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange as follows:

Date Aggregated volume (pcs) Weighted average price per day (EUR) 21.04.2026 10,490 2.37469018 22.04.2026 10,490 2.36500000 23.04.2026 10,490 2.32515539



Bank is acquiring its own shares based on the resolution of the company’s general meeting of shareholders held on 8 April 2026, and under the conditions decided by the Supervisory Board and Management Board. Summary data of the acquisitions will be disclosed no later than on the seventh trading day after the transaction and will be made available to the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority, via the Nasdaq Tallinn system, and on Coop Bank´s investor website.

Additional information:

Paavo Truu

CFO

Phone: 5160 231

E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee

Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 231,000 clients who use everyday banking services. Coop Pank uses the synergy created between retail trade and banking and brings everyday banking solutions closer to people. The majority shareholder of the Bank is a domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, the sales network of which comprises 330 stores.