DSPAI Launches AI Quantitative Trading System, Making Professional Investing Simple and Accessible

New York, NY, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a time when quantitative investing has long been regarded as exclusive to institutions, leading fintech company DSPAI has officially launched its revolutionary free AI stock trading system.

The core philosophy of the system is “professional core, simple operation,” aiming to transform top hedge fund quantitative methodologies into an extremely simplified user experience. By doing so, users can accurately capture market opportunities and easily participate in financial market investments.

Visit the official DSPAI website to learn more

This product is specifically designed for rapidly changing stock market environments. It effectively reduces subjective judgment and blind speculation, significantly improving timing efficiency and trading certainty. As investors increasingly seek low-barrier, high-precision, and highly disciplined trading tools, DSPAI’s intelligent system directly meets this demand—making quantitative trading simpler, more efficient, and easier to implement.

“We have broken down the ‘black box’ of quantitative investing and transformed its essence into clear and executable steps,” said DSPAI Product Director.

“With DSPAI, users do not need to understand complex programming or mathematical formulas to build and operate their own systematic strategies, allowing them to truly benefit from quantitative investing and achieve returns beyond conventional trading methods.”

Learn more about AI trading strategies





Three Core Advantages of Quantitative Investing, Within Reach

DSPAI packages institutional-grade quantitative investment capabilities into functions that everyday investors can easily use:

• Discipline Over Emotion

The system strictly follows predefined rules, completely eliminating human weaknesses such as emotional trading and hesitation, transforming investing from an art into a repeatable scientific process.

• Precision Risk Management

Before pursuing returns, built-in models help users mathematically define and control risk. Intelligent algorithms automatically calculate position sizing to ensure that no single decision threatens overall capital safety.

• Fully Optimizable Workflow

From strategy design, historical backtesting to live execution, every step is data-driven and visualized. Users can clearly evaluate performance and continuously optimize strategies based on objective results rather than intuition.

Explore strategy features in detail

Start Your Systematic Investing Journey in Three Simple Steps

DSPAI believes that powerful tools should be simple to use. Users can start professional quantitative investing in just three steps:

1. One-click registration, intuitive start

Visit the DSPAI official website and complete registration within one minute. The clean and intuitive dashboard will guide every step clearly.

Register your account now

2. Build strategies like assembling building blocks

No coding required. Users can freely combine proven strategy modules or customize rules through simple conditions. Real-time backtesting makes performance clear at a glance.

3. Intelligent monitoring, reliable execution

After activation, the AI system operates 24/7, continuously monitoring the market, capturing opportunities, and executing trades according to strategy logic. Users only need to review performance and stay in control.

Why DSPAI: Bringing Simple Certainty to Complex Markets

In a market full of noise and uncertainty, DSPAI does not promise a “holy grail” or guaranteed success. Instead, it provides something more valuable—a clear, stable, and trustworthy systematic framework.

It frees investors from manual analysis, emotional stress, and regret, allowing them to focus on returns while leaving execution to disciplined systems.

“Our real competitor is human behavioral bias, not other tools,” said DSPAI Chief Scientist.

“That is why we place complexity in the backend while delivering simplicity and transparency to users. Making investing easier is itself a powerful quantitative advantage.”





A New Era of Intelligent Investing

This launch marks the beginning of a new era where professional methodologies are combined with an extremely user-friendly experience. For investors seeking more stable, efficient, and simplified investment approaches, DSPAI provides an ideal starting point.

About DSPAI

DSPAI is a fintech company dedicated to democratizing institutional-grade quantitative investing. Its team consists of experts from leading global quantitative funds and technology companies, committed to transforming complex financial science into simple, secure, and powerful investment tools.

Learn more about DSPAI

Disclaimer:The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.