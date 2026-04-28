2026 AI Quantitative Trading Trend: DSPAI Launches Intelligent Quant Platform for Global Investors

New York, NY, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the pursuit of superior returns, professionalism and accessibility have often been difficult to achieve at the same time. Integrating advanced AI and systematic investing, DSPAI aims to make complex trading across cryptocurrency, equities, and futures markets as simple as running an intelligent program.

Today, global quantitative technology company DSPAI officially announced the launch of its next-generation intelligent investment platform, designed to bridge this gap.

The platform transforms its cutting-edge research in cross-asset quantitative strategies—covering cryptocurrency, global equities, and futures markets—into a simplified and intuitive user experience, enabling global investors to participate in markets through systematic strategies without requiring deep expertise in complex algorithms.

Learn more on the official website





DSPAI’s Core Advantage: Institutional-Grade Engine with a User-Friendly Interface

DSPAI’s unique value lies in bridging powerful technological infrastructure with simplified operational design. The company is committed to delivering an experience defined by “advanced technology, simplified access”:

1. Independent Technology Company with Institutional-Grade Core

DSPAI’s founding team and core researchers come from leading global hedge funds and AI laboratories. Rather than acting as a traditional asset manager, DSPAI operates as a technology-driven platform, transforming institutional-level quantitative models and AI strategies into accessible solutions for a broader range of investors.

2. Focus on Sustainable Smart Beta and Alpha

The platform does not chase short-term market trends. Instead, it focuses on systematically capturing long-term risk premiums and mispricing opportunities through rigorously backtested factors (such as momentum, value, and volatility management) combined with adaptive AI models across multiple markets.

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3. Built-in Automated Risk Management System

True confidence comes from systems, not individual judgment. All strategies are designed with strict predefined risk parameters. The platform continuously monitors overall exposure and volatility, and can automatically adjust or pause execution during abnormal market conditions—acting as a 24/7 safeguard for user portfolios.

Three Simple Steps to Start Systematic Investing

DSPAI believes that powerful tools should be easy to use. To achieve this, the platform simplifies the investment process into three clear steps:

Step 1: Quick Registration

Complete a simple registration and account verification process to connect to the core trading system.

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Step 2: Select Your Strategy

Choose from a curated library of quantitative strategies based on your return objectives and risk preferences. Each strategy includes transparent risk-return characteristics.

Step 3: One-Click Deployment, Fully Automated Execution

Once confirmed, the system takes over—providing 24/7 intelligent analysis, automated execution, continuous risk management, and ongoing optimization. No manual monitoring is required.

Through this design, users can access advanced quantitative investing without needing expertise in programming or financial engineering.

Why Choose DSPAI Now?

Today’s markets are undergoing structural transformation. The rise of digital assets and increasing global macro volatility have created fertile ground for systematic, data-driven strategies. At the same time, investors increasingly need tools that can overcome emotional bias and execute decisions with discipline.

DSPAI delivers exactly this: a powerful “investment engine” backed by deep research, presented through a simple and intuitive interface. It allows users to step away from overwhelming information and rely on systems tested across millions of market scenarios.





About DSPAI

DSPAI is a global quantitative investment technology company dedicated to simplifying and optimizing investment experiences across cryptocurrency, equity, and futures markets through artificial intelligence and systematic methodologies. By combining cutting-edge academic research, robust financial logic, and user-centric design, DSPAI empowers investors to manage their assets more professionally and efficiently.

Learn more about DSPAI

Media Contact

DSPAI PR Team

Email: info@dspaisleep.com

Website

https://www.dspaisleep.com/

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. Cryptocurrency and staking involve risks and the possibility of losing funds. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.