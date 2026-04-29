DSPAI Introduces Three-Step Access to AI Quantitative Trading for Everyday Investors

New York, NY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the fast-evolving global financial markets, professional quantitative strategies and user-friendly operation have long been seen as mutually exclusive. Today, DSPAI, a leading fintech company, officially announced the full upgrade of its groundbreaking quantitative trading platform, designed to deliver institutional-grade algorithmic trading capabilities to every trader in an unprecedentedly accessible manner. DSPAI firmly believes that true technological advantage lies in embedding complex and sophisticated trading logic within a simple, intuitive user experience, with AI Quantitative Trading standing as the core of this transformative technology.

AI Quantitative Trading Platform

Traditional quantitative trading typically presents steep technical barriers, requiring complex coding and ongoing strategy maintenance and operation. DSPAI shatters this stereotype with in-depth research and development, encapsulating its core strengths – a high-performance strategy engine, rigorous risk management models, and millisecond-level execution systems – behind an extremely user-friendly and clear interface. Traders require no programming background to leverage cutting-edge AI-driven Precision Investment Strategies and participate in the market seamlessly to generate returns; they can also access the platform’s built-in Free AI Trading Robot at no cost to enjoy the convenience of automated investing.





DSPAI Core Strengths: Powerful Core, Minimalist Interaction

The platform’s core competitiveness stems from years of accumulated quantitative research and investment expertise:

Multi-Band Strategy Library: Covers trend following, market neutral, statistical arbitrage and other trading logics, all rigorously backtested and verified in live trading to solidly support Precision Investment Strategies.

Adaptive Risk Control System: Monitors market volatility and account status in real time, dynamically adjusts positions, and strictly adheres to risk bottom lines to safeguard AI Quantitative Trading.

Smart Execution Network: Directly connects to major exchanges, optimizes order routing, and strives for superior execution prices to boost the efficiency and profitability of Automated Trading.

To lower professional barriers to the minimum, DSPAI has streamlined the trading process into three intuitive steps:

Step 1: Lightning-Fast Registration, One-Click Activation

Visit the DSPAI platform and complete instant registration using an email address.

Start AI Trading Now

After basic identity verification, users will immediately gain access to an AI-powered console integrating account management, market analysis and trading functionalities, along with complimentary access to the Free AI Trading Robot.

Step 2: Customize Your Trading Plan

Upon entering the platform, users can select and match the most suitable Precision Investment Strategies from the extensive "Strategy Store" based on personal risk appetite, target returns and trading instruments – whether for Stock Investment or Cryptocurrency Trading. With a single subscription, users can authorize the platform’s AI Trading System to manage their trading activities.

Step 3: Launch Automation and Monitor Results

Once the plan is selected and activated, the personal quantitative trading engine starts operating full-time. The system runs 24/7 automatically, strictly following the logic of the chosen strategy to scan market opportunities, execute Automated Trading and manage risks in real time, fully realizing end-to-end automation of AI Quantitative Trading.

Automated Crypto Trading System:

Users can check performance metrics at any time via a clear dashboard, while all complex analysis, decision-making and execution tasks are handled automatically by the AI Trading System.

Through this ultra-simplified process, both busy working professionals and high-yield-seeking investors can enter the world of automated quantitative trading within minutes, easily engage in Stock Investment and Cryptocurrency Trading, and experience an intelligent wealth growth model with short time commitments and high return potential.





Lowering Barriers, Not Compromising Strategy Standards

DSPAI’s mission is to enable every financial investor – from those focused on Stock Investment to Cryptocurrency Trading – to access AI Quantitative Trading technology once exclusive only to top-tier institutions. "We have always addressed one core contradiction: how to deliver complex, professional strategies to users in the simplest and most reliable way," said the Chief Product Officer of DSPAI. "Our solution is to hide all complexity and power beneath the underlying quantitative trading system, leveraging the AI Trading System and Free AI Trading Robot to present users with a clear, controllable and calm experience. This is our philosophy of ‘Powerful Core, Minimalist Interaction’."

Explore AI Trading Platform

DSPAI will continue to invest in cross-disciplinary research of artificial intelligence and quantitative finance, continuously optimizing Precision Investment Strategies algorithms and user experience, and upgrading Automated Trading functionalities. The company is committed to becoming the most trusted intelligent trading partner for individual and institutional investors worldwide, driving the advancement of quantitative trading technology, and empowering everyone’s financial future through the power of technology.

About DSPAI

DSPAI is a global quantitative investment technology firm dedicated to simplifying and optimizing user investment experiences in Cryptocurrency Trading, Stock Investment and futures markets through artificial intelligence and systematic methodologies. Integrating cutting-edge academic research, robust financial logic and user-centric design, DSPAI empowers every investor to manage assets more professionally and effortlessly via its AI Trading System and Free AI Trading Robot, unlocking the convenience and returns of AI Quantitative Trading.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release does not constitute an investment solicitation, nor does it constitute investment advice, financial advice, or trading recommendations. It is strongly recommended that you perform due diligence before investing or trading in cryptocurrencies and securities, including consulting a professional financial advisor.