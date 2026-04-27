Admiral Markets AS announces changes in the volume of its outstanding bond issue

Admiral Markets AS announces a change in the volume of its outstanding bond issue EUR 8.00 ADMIRAL MARKETS subordinated bond 17–2027 (ISIN: EE3300111251).

As of 28 April 2026, the total number of outstanding bonds will be reduced by 5,059 bonds following buybacks conducted in June 2023 and April 2026. Following this reduction, the total number of outstanding bonds will amount to 8,476 bonds, with a nominal value of EUR 100 per bond, resulting in a total outstanding nominal value of EUR 847,600.

This step is in line with the Admirals group strategy to reduce liabilities and improve financial efficiency, while maintaining a strong and transparent relationship with investors.

Admiral Markets AS has received indications from investors who were unable to participate in the most recent buyback offer but are interested in selling their bonds. The company will consider potential options for organising additional buybacks. Investors will be informed accordingly.

For additional information, please contact:



Eduard Kelvet

Member of the Management Board

Admiral Markets AS

+372 555 38042

eduard.kelvet@admiralmarkets.com



