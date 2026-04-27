Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Announces Filing Form 20-F 2025

Lima, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, Peru, April 27, 2026 - Credicorp Ltd. (“Credicorp”) (NYSE: BAP | BVL: BAP) has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The 2025 Form 20-F includes audited consolidated financial statements of Credicorp and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2024 and 2025 and for the years ended December 31, 2023, 2024 and 2025 under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

The 2025 Form 20-F can be downloaded from Credicorp’s website (Annual Materials). Holders of Credicorp’s securities and any other interested parties may request a hard copy of our complete audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, by filling out the form located on the link “mail request” at Credicorp’s website.

About Credicorp

Credicorp (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia, Bolivia, and Panama and United States. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through BCP and Banco de Crédito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Management & Advisory, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and ASB Bank Corp. Additionally, its operations are complemented by Krealo, its Corporate Venture Capital arm.

For further information, please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations

Credicorp Ltd.