Utah Valley University SCET Valedictorian Builds Real-World Solutions Through Their Own Business

OREM, Utah, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OREM, Utah — Utah Valley University (UVU) student Olga Liu created her own wedding planning business, Vowlet, as her senior capstone project. She is graduating from UVU as the valedictorian from the Smith College of Engineering and Technology (SCET).

“I tried to make my education work for me,” Liu said. “The things I learned were practical and something I could apply to real-world projects and my own business ideas.”

Originally from Ukraine, Liu first attended UVU as an international student in 2017, then returned in 2024 to complete her degree as a United States resident. While completing her degree, Liu launched a business in the wedding industry and is developing a wedding-focused tech startup. Her senior capstone project, Vowlet, began as a personal concept and evolved into a funded, faculty-supported project with real market potential.

Beyond academics, Liu expanded her impact through leadership and service. As a UVU Foundation Ambassador and intern with the SCET marketing team, she built meaningful connections while refining her professional skills. These experiences helped her develop confidence, expand her network, and better understand how to navigate professional spaces.

Looking ahead, Liu plans to continue growing her business and expanding her startup in Utah. Her goal is to create opportunities for creatives, support local vendors, and build tools that improve how people connect and collaborate within the wedding industry.

Liu represents UVU’s model of student success, where classroom learning directly translates into real-world application. Her degree — web design and development with an emphasis in interaction and user experience design and a minor in event planning — reflects a flexible approach to education that allowed her to combine technical skills with industry-specific insight.

For additional information, please visit https://www.uvu.edu/news/student-stories/commencement-student-stories-class-of-2026-olga-liu.html.

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About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.