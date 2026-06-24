Study Finds AI-Generated Videos Influence Voters as Effectively as Authentic Political Content

OREM, Utah, June 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OREM, Utah – New research from Utah Valley University's Center for National Security Studies and the Gary R. Herbert Institute for Public Policy found that AI-generated deepfake videos are just as effective as authentic videos at shaping voter opinion and that Americans overwhelmingly fail to recognize when they are viewing synthetic content. The research comes amid growing concern among policymakers, election officials, and national security experts regarding the use of AI-generated content in political campaigns and information operations.

The study, conducted using a politically representative sample of U.S. voters, examined how AI-generated media affects political attitudes and whether individuals can distinguish deepfake content from authentic video. The findings raise significant questions about election security, democratic resilience, and the effectiveness of current approaches to media literacy in an era of rapidly advancing artificial intelligence. Researchers found no statistically significant difference between the persuasive impact of deepfake videos and authentic videos. Participants exposed to AI-generated content changed their opinions at rates comparable to those who viewed legitimate media.

Perhaps more striking, participants demonstrated a profound inability to identify synthetic content. Democrats, Republicans, and Independents correctly identified deepfake videos at similarly low rates, ranging from just 15–19 percent. No age group, political affiliation, or demographic category demonstrated a meaningful advantage in detecting manipulated media.

The study also challenges one of the most common assumptions underlying current public education efforts surrounding artificial intelligence: that awareness of deepfakes reduces vulnerability to them. Participants who reported being "extremely familiar" with deepfakes performed no better at identifying AI-generated content than those who said they were "not at all familiar" with the technology.

“The findings of this study present a clear and urgent challenge for policymakers, election security professionals, and the public: AI-generated deepfakes are already capable of influencing political opinion as effectively as authentic media, and the people most likely to encounter them are not equipped to identify them,” said Brandon Amacher. “Equally concerning is the finding that familiarity with deepfakes provides no meaningful protection. This undermines a common assumption embedded in current media literacy policy – that educating the public about the existence and nature of deepfakes will reduce their impact.”

The findings carry implications extending beyond elections. Researchers argue that the inability to reliably identify AI-generated content presents broader challenges for public trust, information integrity, national security, and policymaking as synthetic media becomes increasingly sophisticated and accessible.

Please note that all synthetic media used in the study was created using publicly available AI tools. Researchers selected a fictional policy issue designed to minimize preexisting partisan biases and better isolate the effects of the media itself. The full study is available at: https://www.uvu.edu/herbertinstitute/docs/brandonamacherpaper2026_web.pdf .

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