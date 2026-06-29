Utah Valley University's Architecture Program Earns NAAB Accreditation

OREM, Utah, June 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Utah Valley University's (UVU) architecture program has earned accreditation from the National Architectural Accrediting Board (NAAB), making UVU home to the only NAAB-accredited Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch.) degree in Utah.

The accreditation places UVU among just 56 accredited Bachelor of Architecture programs nationwide and provides students with the most direct path to professional licensure. Unlike the more common 4+2 model, which requires students to complete a four-year undergraduate degree followed by a two-year master's degree, UVU's accredited Bachelor of Architecture degree allows students to earn a professional degree through a single program of study, reducing both the time and cost required to enter the profession.

"Accreditation belongs to the students as much as anyone," said Paul Monson, architecture program coordinator. "All our alumni and current students chose UVU before accreditation was guaranteed. They believed in the vision and direction of the program and helped shape its culture through countless hours of hard work. They took a chance on a young and ambitious program, and thanks to their commitment, they helped build something enduring."

NAAB accreditation is the national standard for professional architecture programs in the United States and signifies that a program meets rigorous educational requirements related to curriculum, faculty qualifications, facilities, student performance, and learning outcomes. The accreditation confirms that UVU's architecture program meets the highest standards of architectural education while maintaining a strong emphasis on classical design principles, placemaking, and community-centered architecture.

The milestone reflects years of collaboration among faculty, staff, students, alumni, administrators, and industry professionals who helped establish and grow the program.

For alumna Tressa Messenger ('23), the accreditation validates an education that continues to shape her professional career.

"I am appreciative of the stellar education I received from UVU architecture," Messenger said. "I learned a language of classical design, placemaking, and problem solving that helps me each and every day in my current workplace."

The accreditation also expands opportunities for future architects throughout Utah. Students can now complete an accredited professional architecture degree in-state through a program designed to prepare graduates for licensure and practice while remaining one of the most affordable pathways into the profession.

"NAAB accreditation means that an independent national board has evaluated every aspect of our program and validated that we have achieved this goal," Monson said. "It means that the UVU program meets the highest standards of architectural education in the country."

For additional information, please visit https://www.uvu.edu/aed/.

About Utah Valley University

Utah Valley University believes in the power and potential of every student. Our work is guided by a commitment to exceptional care, exceptional accountability, and exceptional results. We provide a high-quality education that is both affordable and accessible. From certificates to master’s degrees, UVU offers flexible, relevant programs grounded in hands-on learning and real-world experiences, ensuring that students graduate with career-ready skills and are ready to receive a strong return on investment. As an open-enrollment university, we invite students to come as they are, and they leave prepared to make an immediate impact in their careers and communities.