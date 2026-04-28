Toobit Strengthens Security Framework with New Proof of Reserves Portal





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today launches its Proof of Reserves (PoR) portal. This infrastructure update centralizes the exchange's transparency tools, providing traders with direct access to real-time reserve data and on-chain verification of their assets.

Key Features of the Proof of Reserves Page

Direct asset verification: Traders can confirm the inclusion of their account balances within Toobit's Merkle tree, a secure data structure used to verify that funds are fully backed while maintaining user privacy.

Real-time reserve ratios: The dashboard provides a breakdown of the exchange's assets for major tokens including BTC, ETH, USDT, and USDC, ensuring that total reserves meet or exceed user liabilities (1:1+ ratio).

Transparent Merkle root data: Toobit publishes the current Merkle root hash on the page, offering a verifiable, tamper-proof record of the exchange's total reserve status.

Self-verification tools: The exchange provides open-source code and step-by-step technical guides, allowing traders to independently verify the integrity of the Merkle Tree and their own asset backing.

The new page is now live and accessible to all traders via the Toobit official website. To view the latest data or verify your assets, visit the Proof of Reserves page.

The Proof of Reserves is a core component of Toobit's proprietary Bee-Safe security ecosystem. This ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified framework utilizes Multi-Party Computation (MPC) and air-gapped cold storage to physically isolate private keys. Reinforced by a $50 million Shield Fund, the infrastructure is further validated by Hacken security audits and Elliptic risk monitoring to ensure industry-leading protection for all user assets.

Verified transparency has become the baseline for the global crypto market. This shift is driven by a global user base that has grown to 560 million people (approximately 9.9% of the internet population), yet remains cautious; 59% of traders still prioritize verifiable safety over platform features.

This caution is fueled by a 162% year-over-year increase in illicit on-chain activity, making security the deciding factor for the 42% of potential new users who cite a lack of protection as their primary barrier to entry.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds—an award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers. With deep liquidity and cutting-edge technology, Toobit provides traders worldwide with a fair, secure, and transparent environment to navigate digital asset markets.

The exchange offers a Broker Program with direct API integration for leading platforms including CCXT, Altrady, and CryptoCopy. As the Official Regional Partner of LALIGA, Toobit gives traders the opportunity to play on a bigger stage and discover what's next.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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