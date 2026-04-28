MEXC Lists Pharos (PROS) in Innovation Zone with 41,667 PROS and 10,000 USDT Airdrop+ Rewards





VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC, the world leader in 0‑fee digital asset trading, will list Pharos (PROS) in the Innovation Zone on April 28, 2026 (UTC), opening trading for the PROS/USDT and PROS/USDC pairs. To celebrate the listing, MEXC has launched the Airdrop+ event, offering a combined reward pool of 41,667 PROS and 10,000 USDT.

Pharos is a Layer 1 blockchain purpose-built for RealFi, designed to bridge real-world assets, institutional capital, and decentralized finance within a single programmable, borderless financial ecosystem. Unlike general-purpose blockchains, Pharos is built with institutional-grade compliance at the protocol level, directly addressing the requirements that bring traditional finance onto the chain. The project has raised approximately $52 million across funding rounds, with a capital base that spans both traditional finance and the crypto-native sector, backed by investors including Sumitomo and Hack VC.

The Airdrop+ event is now live, running from April 27, 14:00 to May 11, 14:00 (UTC). Eligible participants can share the 41,667 PROS and 10,000 USDT reward pool by depositing and trading PROS during the event period. Full terms and participation details are available on the event page .

Separately, new users are eligible to share a $5,000 welcome reward pool on a first-come, first-served basis. Participation requires registration using the referral code mexc-PROS01 or via the event link , completion of KYC verification, and fulfillment of the specified tasks within the event period.

The listing of Pharos underscores MEXC's commitment to providing users with early access to high-potential blockchain projects, a commitment central to the recent brand upgrade. Anchored in "0 Fees" and "Infinite Opportunities," this model has returned more than $1 billion to users in the past year alone. As a trusted global gateway, MEXC makes market opportunities more accessible to users worldwide, regardless of geography or capital.

About MEXC

MEXC is the world's fastest-growing cryptocurrency exchange, trusted by more than 40 million users across 170+ markets. Built on a user-first philosophy, MEXC offers industry-leading 0-fee trading and access to over 3,000 digital assets. As the Gateway to Infinite Opportunities, MEXC provides a single platform where users can easily trade cryptocurrencies alongside tokenized assets, including stocks, ETFs, commodities, and precious metals.

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Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ebb2a1d-e571-4713-80b0-037ec7cc60a7