Consumer Interest in Crypto Apps Falls to Lowest Levels Since Trump’s Second Inauguration

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apptopia announces new research and data on Coinbase Global, Inc., the crypto app market, Robinhood Markets, Inc., and the retail investing app market. This can be accessed in full here.

The note gives an in-depth look at mobile app performance trends for the crypto app market, with a focus on Coinbase. Robinhood and the retail investing app market and are utilized as comparisons. Apptopia highlights metrics like mobile app opens, downloads, power user churn, and time spent.

About Apptopia

Apptopia provides institutional investors with mobile app intelligence on publicly traded companies and their competitors. Its proprietary consumer panel of 15 million devices tracks engagement and cross-app behavior. These insights reveal how consumers shift between competitors, which segments are churning, and how engagement patterns signal business performance. This data serves as an early indicator of consumer trends affecting company revenues, helping hedge funds and investment banks make better decisions ahead of earnings. Apptopia is Yipit’s leading mobile provider.

Media Contact

Adam Blacker

ablacker@apptopia.com