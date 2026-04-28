Cynet Launches New Capabilities for CyAI Engine That Improves Itself Over Time

New AI capabilities create a feedback loop where analyst input and automated analysis continuously improve threat detection and response

BOSTON, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cynet, the unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform empowering organizations to focus on what matters most, announced new capabilities that continuously improve its proprietary CyAI engine with input from automated analysis and CyOps, its 24x7 team of security experts.

CyAI powers prevention, detection, and response across Cynet’s unified platform. With this release, the engine learns from investigations conducted by CyOps, as well as from the real-world telemetry it collects and analyzes at scale, improving detection accuracy, reducing false positives, and strengthening the platform’s ability to identify novel threats.

Velocity is the new perimeter

In recent weeks, new AI models have compressed the time from vulnerability disclosure to exploitation from days to hours. As attackers apply AI across the threat lifecycle, defenders must do the same. This means building systems where AI detects malicious activity based on behavior, even before it’s tied to a specific CVE; analysts bring attacker mindset, operational context, and judgment to investigations; and insights from both make the model faster and better over time.

“Too many platforms talk about human-in-the-loop, but stop short of closing it,” said Yaniv Shechtman, Vice President of Product at Cynet. “With CyAI, we’ve built a system where human expertise and AI continuously reinforce each other. That learning loop is what improves detection accuracy, accelerates response, and expands the capacity of our CyOps team and the partners delivering managed detection and response to thousands of customers.”

Self-improving AI with analyst and automated inputs

The new CyAI enhancements draw on over a decade of global telemetry from Cynet’s platform, the more complex investigations CyOps analysts conduct every day, and the real-time feedback those analysts provide as they work.

CyOps Recommendations: CyOps experts validate, refine, and enrich AI-generated alert insights, which sync across the Cynet console and notification emails, and automatically feed back into future detection and response. Users see updated descriptions, a Recommendation section, and a CyOps Reviewed badge.

CyOps experts validate, refine, and enrich AI-generated alert insights, which sync across the Cynet console and notification emails, and automatically feed back into future detection and response. Users see updated descriptions, a Recommendation section, and a CyOps Reviewed badge. GenAI Console Explanations: AI-generated alert insights now include suggested remediation playbooks based on CyOps knowledge and platform telemetry for organizations that prefer a hands-on approach to incident response over auto-remediation.

AI-generated alert insights now include suggested remediation playbooks based on CyOps knowledge and platform telemetry for organizations that prefer a hands-on approach to incident response over auto-remediation. CyAI Support Agent: A new AI chatbot embedded in the Cynet console allows users to ask plain-language questions about any alert and receive immediate, structured remediation guidance. Responses are based on CyOps investigation history and improve continuously as the model learns from real-world activity.



“CyAI constantly processes and dissects samples at scale, helping the engine improve over time as it encounters more real-world activity,” said Ronen Ahdut, Head of CyOps at Cynet. “That learning loop becomes even stronger when combined with CyOps analysis and recommendations around each threat. In other words, the system improves not only from what it sees, but from how experienced defenders interpret it.”

The new capabilities build on recent CyAI innovations, including AI-generated alert summaries, automated decryption and analysis of malicious payloads, and correlation of alerts across vectors to surface full attack paths. Today, CyAI automatically remediates up to 90% of threats and reduces false positives to less than 1%.



CyAI enhancements are available today, with CyAI Support Agent in beta. To see them in action, watch the demo.

Learn more about these launches and the other new features in the April release (v4.32) on the Cynet blog.



About Cynet

Cynet’s unified, AI-powered cybersecurity platform delivers a comprehensive suite of security capabilities in a single, simple solution backed by 24x7 SOC security experts. As a global cybersecurity company, Cynet is purpose-built to enhance protection for small-to-medium enterprises and empower partners to maximize margins while delivering world-class security. For more information, visit www.cynet.com.



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