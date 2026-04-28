CCC Adds Mobile Invoice Scanning to CCC ONE® To Streamline Parts Intake and Reconciliation

CHICAGO, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading cloud platform provider powering the insurance economy, today announced the launch of mobile invoice scanning, available through the CCC ONE® platform. The new capability enables repair facilities with CCC® Repair Workflow to scan parts invoices directly from the CCC ONE Mobile App, allowing AI to match invoice line items to repair orders. The result is a faster, easier parts reconciliation process, available at no additional cost to shops using CCC’s shop management platform.

With mobile invoice scanning, repairers can simply take a picture of a parts invoice using their phone, similar to depositing a check using a mobile banking app. CCC’s AI extracts the information on the invoice and matches it to the correct repair order, identifying part numbers, quantities and prices. The feature can process multiple invoices and pages at once, helping parts personnel eliminate manual entry and minimize the time spent on invoice matching and reconciliation. The CCC ONE Mobile App is already used by more than 20,000 repair facilities and 90,000 individual users, enabling shops to manage repairs from anywhere and making mobile invoice scanning easy to adopt from within existing workflows.

“Parts invoice processing has long been one of the most time-consuming steps in the repair process,” said Mark Fincher, vice president, product management at CCC. “Mobile invoice scanning makes it simple. By combining AI and the CCC ONE Mobile App, we’re helping shops reduce administrative work, and keep repairs moving within the workflows they already use every day.”

The new functionality also supports draft invoice creation for suppliers not yet connected to the CCC Parts Network, while enabling workflow-based automation for suppliers already on the CCC network. This approach helps repairers streamline operations while continuing to deliver added value to participating parts suppliers.

Mobile invoice scanning is now available to all CCC Repair Workflow users at no additional cost.

To learn more visit www.cccis.com/collision-repairers/parts.

About CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a subsidiary of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CCC), is a leading cloud platform provider for the multi-trillion-dollar insurance economy, creating intelligent experiences for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, and more. The CCC Intelligent Experience (IX) Cloud™ platform, powered by proven AI and an innovative event-based architecture, connects more than 35,000 businesses to power customized applications and platforms for optimal outcomes and personalized experiences that just work. Through purposeful innovation and the strength of its connections, CCC technologies empower the people and industry relied upon to keep ​lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future use and performance of CCC’s digital solutions. We cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this press release will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, among others, competition, including technological advances and new products marketed by competitors; changes to applicable laws and regulations; and other risks and uncertainties, including those included under the header “Risk Factors” in CCC’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including the Form 10-K filed February 24, 2026, which can be obtained, without charge, at the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

CCC Media Contact: Michelle Hellyar

Mhellyar@cccis.com I 773.791.3675