SEGG Media Exclusively Partners with Polymarket to Power Sports.com Predict

Integrates Polymarket’s leading prediction technology directly into Sports.com Predict.

Enables a real-time, rapidly scalable sports prediction platform for SEGG Media ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Provides a robust technology framework to support a global rollout within established regulatory and operational frameworks.

A transaction-based revenue share between SEGG Media and Polymarket creates a scalable, high-margin growth engine.

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (the “Company” or “SEGG Media”) today announced that it entered into a strategic technology partnership and integration agreement with Polymarket to exclusively power Sports.com Predict, the Company’s prediction market platform on Sports.com.

The partnership with Polymarket follows SEGG Media’s recent announcement of its plans to launch Sports.com Predict ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and confirms that Polymarket’s infrastructure will underpin the platform’s deployment and long-term scalability.

Through the integration, Sports.com Predict will leverage Polymarket’s established prediction market technology stack, enabling users to participate in real-time sports outcome markets directly within the Sports.com ecosystem. The integration is designed to support the rapid scale-up of Sports.com Predict, converting wide-ranging fan engagement into repeat, transaction-driven activity.

By incorporating Polymarket’s technology, Sports.com Predict gains access to proven, institutional-grade technology capable of supporting high transaction volumes. It also provides SEGG Media with the technological foundation to expand Sports.com Predict across all major sports and international markets.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, said: “Polymarket has played a defining role in building and scaling prediction markets globally, and its technology is proven to support high-volume, real-time transactions. Polymarket is the ideal partner for Sports.com Predict, giving us the foundation to scale quickly ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and to drive repeat, transaction-driven fan engagement around the world’s biggest sporting event.”

Under the partnership, SEGG Media and Polymarket will participate in a transaction-based revenue share on trades executed via Sports.com Predict, creating a high-margin growth engine within the Company’s broader digital sports, entertainment, and gaming ecosystem.

As previously announced, Sports.com Predict is being rolled out in phases, subject to regulatory considerations and development progress.

About Polymarket

Polymarket is the world's largest prediction market. On Polymarket, traders predict the outcome of future events and win when they are right. As traders react to breaking news in real-time, market prices are the best gauge of the likelihood of events occurring. Institutions, individuals, and the media rely on these forecasts to report the news and better understand the future. Across politics, current events, pop culture, and more, billions of dollars of predictions have been made to date.

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

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