SEGG Media Activates 500M+ Monthly Audience as Monetization Strategy Accelerates Across Sports.com

FORT WORTH, Texas, April 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports Entertainment Gaming Global Corporation (NASDAQ: SEGG, LTRYW) (“SEGG Media” or the “Company”), today announced continued execution of its 2026 growth strategy, highlighting the integration of Veloce Media Group, expansion of key global partnerships, and launch of Sports.com Predict.

Scaled Global Audience Enhanced by Premium Partnerships

Following its February 2026 acquisition of Veloce Media Group, SEGG Media now operates a rapidly growing digital sports, content and gaming media ecosystem.

Veloce’s network of over 55 million subscribers and more than 500 million monthly views across esports, motorsport, gaming, and creator-led content, provides SEGG Media with immediate global reach and a highly engaged audience.

This ecosystem continues to expand through strategic partnerships and brand integrations, including:

Quadrant, the creator-led motorsport and lifestyle brand co-founded by Formula 1 World Champion Lando Norris, which continues to grow its global fanbase and commercial footprint with brand partners including Lego, Hilton, Revolut and Nord VPN

Engagement with global football industry platforms such as Soccerex, positioning Sports.com within one of football’s most influential international business communities



These partnerships enhance SEGG Media’s access to global sports audiences, premium content, and commercial opportunities across multiple verticals.

Sports.com Predict - Monetization Focused on Transactional Engagement

SEGG Media is advancing its transition from audience growth to revenue generation through the development of Sports.com Predict, an interactive platform, launching prior to the 2026 World Cup, designed to enhance fan participation across all major sporting events and series.

Sports.com Predict will deliver:

Increased user engagement across its digital ecosystem

Recurring, transaction-based revenue streams

Scalability across global sports audiences





Management believes the combination of Veloce’s audience reach, premium partnerships, and Sports.com’s infrastructure positions the Company to accelerate monetization at scale.

Balance Sheet Simplification and Strategic Focus

The Company has taken deliberate actions to streamline its capital structure and eliminate certain financing obligations, including:

Termination of prior financing arrangements that no longer aligned with its strategy

Reduction of potential future funding obligations





These actions reflect SEGG Media’s focus on capital discipline, operational clarity, and long-term shareholder value creation.

Marc Bircham, Chairman of SEGG Media, added: “The foundation is now in place. Through Veloce, Quadrant, our global partnerships, and Sports.com Predict, we have built a powerful ecosystem. Our priority is delivering measurable results and scaling a revenue-generating platform across sports, entertainment, and gaming.”

About SEGG Media Corporation

SEGG Media (Nasdaq: SEGG, LTRYW) is a global sports, entertainment, and gaming group operating a portfolio of digital assets including Sports.com, Concerts.com, TicketStub.com, Lottery.com, and Veloce Media Group. Focused on immersive fan engagement, ethical gaming, and AI-driven live experiences, SEGG Media is redefining how global audiences interact with the content they love.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company’s strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words “could,” “should,” “will,” “may,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “initiatives,” “continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company’s internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company’s ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the Company’s ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company’s ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company’s ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.