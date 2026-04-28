AI Factories & Neo Cloud Panel on Next-Gen Infrastructure

London, 28 April 2026 – Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit will host a panel exploring the rise of AI factories and their impact on data centre infrastructure. Taking place on 20-21 May in Exhibition White City, the session will bring together industry leaders to examine how purpose-built AI environments are reshaping facility design and operations. As AI workloads are accelerating, the panel will address the strategic and technical challenges facing data centre operators adapting to high-performance computing demands.

The session, titled " Neo Cloud & AI Factories ", will feature insights from Lewis Cobb, Global Director – Modular AI Factories & Data Centres at Durata; Christian Goldsmith, Data Centre Global Solutions Lead | Senior Programme Director at Arcadis; Justin Nesbitt, UK Managing Director at nLighten; Blaine Daws, Solutions Director at WNTD; and Falk Weinreich, CEO at Portus Data Centers.

Addressing the infrastructure challenge

AI factories represent a shift in data centre design, requiring facilities to support higher power densities driven by GPU-intensive workloads and specialised hardware. This places new demands on power distribution, energy provisioning and infrastructure resilience. Advanced solutions, including liquid cooling, are becoming essential to manage heat generated by high-performance AI systems whilst maintaining efficiency and reliability.

These new architectures are reshaping cloud models. As AI workloads grow, the distinction between traditional cloud and high-performance computing environments is blurring, creating hybrid infrastructures that prioritise speed and efficiency.

Industry relevance and impact

The demand for AI compute is outpacing what traditional data centre infrastructure was built to handle. Operators must now design facilities that can adapt to rapidly evolving AI requirements without compromising performance. This transformation is redefining how capacity and performance are delivered across the sector.

"The demand for AI compute is outpacing what traditional data centre infrastructure was built to handle. AI workloads need power densities and cooling that a standard data centre can no longer handle. Factories purpose-built around compute are filling that gap, and the NEO Cloud conversation sits right at the centre of it," said Lewis Cobb, Global Director – Modular AI Factories & Data Centres at Durata.

Christian Goldsmith, Data Centre Global Solutions Lead | Senior Programme Director at Arcadis, added: "I'm excited to join this panel because we're at a genuine inflection point, where AI isn't just increasing demand for data centres, it's fundamentally reshaping how we design, power, and operate them. The concept of 'AI factories' brings together everything from high-density compute and advanced cooling to grid integration and sustainability, which sits right at the heart of what we do as a global design and engineering partner. It's a great opportunity to share practical insight, challenge assumptions, and explore how the industry can scale this next generation of infrastructure responsibly and at pace."

Expert perspectives on AI-driven transformation

The panel will focus on practical challenges of building and scaling AI factories, from integrating specialised hardware to ensuring sufficient power and cooling capacity. Discussions will examine how these facilities are shaping the broader evolution of cloud and digital services.

"I'm looking forward to speaking at Data Centre LIVE because it brings together the industry's most forward-thinking leaders to discuss the strategic challenges and opportunities shaping the future of digital infrastructure. It's a great platform to share insights on sustainable growth, innovation and the evolution of data centres in a world driven by connectivity and new technologies," said Justin Nesbitt, UK Managing Director at nLighten.

Looking ahead

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit will welcome over 1,000 in-person attendees, featuring more than 50 expert speakers across two core content stages and four executive workshops. The event offers a platform to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure.

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About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo taking place on 20-21 May in Exhibition White City. The event will welcome over 1,000 in-person attendees, featuring more than 50 expert speakers across two core content stages and four executive workshops. Bringing together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers, Data Centre LIVE offers a platform to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure.