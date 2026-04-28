Data Centre LIVE Launches Industrial AI Strategies Panel

London, 28 April 2026 – Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit explores how industrial AI is transforming hyperscale operations when it returns to Exhibition White City on 20-21 May 2026. As AI infrastructure booms and data centre operators face mounting pressure to deliver capacity, efficiency and resilience at scale, the event examines how advanced AI strategies are being deployed to drive operational excellence. The panel " Industrial AI Strategies " brings together expert perspectives on real-world implementation, featuring Soumen Chatterjee, Associate Vice President of Industry Principal EMEA Region at HCLTech, alongside other industry leaders.

From predictive maintenance to energy optimisation, AI is unlocking new levels of performance across large-scale data centre environments. Operators are increasingly turning to intelligent automation to reduce costs, improve reliability and future-proof infrastructure as competition intensifies and margins tighten. The ability to harness industrial AI is fast becoming a defining factor in long-term success.

Reshaping operational excellence through AI

Industrial AI is reshaping the operational backbone of modern data centres. Machine learning models are enabling predictive maintenance, anticipating equipment failures before they occur and reducing downtime whilst extending asset lifecycles. This shift from reactive to proactive operations is helping operators improve reliability whilst lowering maintenance costs.

Energy optimisation remains a critical priority as power consumption continues to rise. AI-driven analytics are enabling more precise control over cooling systems and energy usage, enhancing efficiency and supporting sustainability goals for organisations operating at hyperscale.

Navigating implementation challenges

Integrating AI into complex environments presents challenges that must be carefully managed. Data quality, cybersecurity risks and ensuring measurable return on investment are essential considerations. Successful strategies combine technological innovation with robust governance and risk management frameworks to evaluate performance gains and cost savings.

Expert insight from industry leaders

The " Industrial AI Strategies " panel features Soumen Chatterjee, Associate Vice President of Industry Principal EMEA Region at HCLTech, who explores how organisations can integrate intelligent systems into complex operational ecosystems. Drawing on extensive experience in digital transformation and industrial AI, the discussion focuses on actionable strategies, from deploying AI for predictive analytics to leveraging automation for improved efficiency and cost control.

Panellists will address how businesses can navigate the risks associated with AI adoption, including data governance and system resilience, whilst ensuring long-term scalability. The session highlights how forward-thinking operators are using AI to redefine how data centres operate in an increasingly demanding landscape.

Looking ahead to Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit takes place on 20-21 May 2026 at Exhibition White City. The event brings together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure. Attendees will gain practical insight from industry experts, hear real-world case studies and connect with peers driving innovation across the sector.

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About Data Centre LIVE

Data Centre LIVE: The London Summit is a two-day conference and expo taking place on 20-21 May at Exhibition White City. The event will welcome over 1,000 in-person attendees, featuring 50+ expert speakers across two core content stages and four executive workshops. Bringing together industry leaders, innovators and decision-makers, Data Centre LIVE offers a platform to explore the trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of digital infrastructure. Attendees will gain practical insight from industry experts, hear real-world case studies and connect with key decision-makers driving the future of data centres.

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