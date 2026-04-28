Datasite® Becomes the First VDR Provider to Connect AI Assistants Directly to Live Deal Content with MCP Server Launch

MINNEAPOLIS, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite today announced the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling deal teams to use the AI assistants they already rely on, including Claude (Anthropic), ChatGPT (OpenAI), Copilot (Microsoft) and Blueflame AI, to create, permission, and organize virtual data rooms (VDRs), and to access and analyze live VDR content without moving a single document outside of Datasite’s secure platform.

Datasite is the first VDR provider to offer MCP-based connectivity. Until now, using AI assistants on deal documents typically required exporting sensitive documents out of the data room, creating uncontrolled copies, weakening audit trails, and adding risk of exposing sensitive information. Datasite’s MCP server, which is powered by the integration of its agentic AI solution, Blueflame AI, eliminates the need to export documents by having AI assistants work on live deal content inside the VDR with matching permissions and logging. Blueflame AI’s enterprise search engine enforces permissions at the infrastructure level and ensures that any AI assistant, including Blueflame AI, retrieves only authorized content. The integration of Blueflame AI into Datasite follows Datasite’s July 2025 acquisition of the company.

"Deal teams shouldn’t have to choose between AI and governance,” said Rusty Wiley, President and CEO of Datasite. “With our MCP server and embedded Blueflame AI, we’re redefining how deal teams operate, not by asking them to change where they work, but by connecting AI to where their work already lives.”

How It Works

The Datasite MCP server seamlessly integrates with leading AI platforms and enforces Datasite’s permission controls, audit logs, and compliance and governance standards across both Datasite Prepare™ and Datasite Diligence™ virtual data rooms. This ensures users only see information they’re authorized to access.

Deal teams can now:

Create data rooms, organize content, and administer permissions directly from their AI environment, with Blueflame AI search available under the same access controls.

Summarize key terms across documents, change of control, termination, exclusivity, with citations back to source files.

Compare document versions and flag differences that need follow-up.

Answer diligence Q&A by surfacing relevant clauses, disclosures, and financial tables.

Draft diligence summaries and issue lists to accelerate review.





Built for the full deal ecosystem

With the MCP server and embedded Blueflame AI, sell-side teams can now set up and publish data rooms faster by streamlining content operations, including organizing materials, generating summaries, and managing permissions without leaving their AI environment. Likewise, buy-side reviewers get AI-powered access to relevant clauses and disclosures instantly, all within the access controls the seller has already established. And enterprise customers connect the AI tools they already use to live deals without touching their governance framework. Every interaction is logged, permissioned, and auditable from day one.

“Governance and auditability don’t disappear just because the interface is an AI assistant,” said Doug Cullen, Chief Strategy Officer at Datasite. “This is about making Datasite the system of record for every AI interaction with deal content.”

About Datasite

Datasite is a global SaaS provider of AI-powered workflow collaboration and automation solutions for M&A, investment, and strategic projects. Datasite’s innovative products drive execution, while generating unique data insights to empower knowledge workers around the world to succeed across the entire project lifecycle. For more information, visit www.datasite.com.

CONTACT:

Laura Powers

Datasite

212-367-6168

Laura.powers@datasite.com

Nicholas Koulermos

5W Public Relations

646-843-1812

Datasite@5WPR.com