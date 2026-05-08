Datasite Acquires Valu8 to Further Accelerate Global, AI-Driven Deal Sourcing and Execution

MINNEAPOLIS, May 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite, a provider of AI-powered solutions that enables private market investment, today announced it has acquired Valu8, a leading Swedish private market intelligence platform specializing in proprietary European company financial data.

The acquisition significantly expands the scale, depth, and reach of Grata, Datasite’s private market intelligence business, into which Valu8 will be integrated.

“The Valu8 team has built the leading financial data platform in Europe, and we are very impressed by what they have achieved so far,” said Nevin Raj, General Manager of Grata. “By combining Grata’s global intelligence with Valu8’s proprietary European data assets, we are giving customers full market visibility at a truly international scale. This will help deal teams identify targets faster, assess complex financial and ownership structures with greater confidence, and move seamlessly from sourcing to execution.”

Valu8’s data and insights on 70 million European companies, enriched with advanced AI technology, complement Grata’s existing coverage of over 20 million companies globally. The fast-growing Valu8 serves more than 600 customers, primarily private equity firms, investment banks, and corporate M&A teams, with strong adoption across the Nordics and a growing presence in the UK, DACH, Iberia and Benelux regions. Valu8's focus on European ownership, financials, and market intelligence enhances Grata’s ability to support cross border dealmaking at scale and increased visibility across regions and sectors for M&A sourcing and diligence.

“Valu8 was built in the Nordics to bring transparency to complex private markets”, said Anders Lundgren, Co-founder and CEO of Valu8. “We are proud to be joining Datasite and integrating Valu8 into Grata. Together, we can scale our vision globally and increase the pace in our AI implementations. We will give deal teams clearer insight into European companies and help opportunities move faster from discovery to execution.”

Valu8 strengthens Grata’s momentum following its July 2025 expansion into the UK, France, Germany, and Australia, and its August 2025 acquisition of Sourcescrub, further unifying proprietary data, sourcing intelligence, and execution workflows into a single, AI-native platform.

“This acquisition is another important step in Datasite’s strategy to provide a complete solution that empowers private market professionals to succeed at every phase of the investment lifecycle,” said Rusty Wiley, President and CEO of Datasite. “By bringing together best-in-class proprietary data, role-aware workflow automation, and execution capabilities within a unified data fabric – protected by enterprise-grade security and compliance – we are delivering a more powerful, connected experience for dealmakers worldwide.”

The transaction follows Datasite’s recent announcement of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, enabling deal teams to use the AI assistants they already rely on, including Claude (Anthropic), ChatGPT (OpenAI), Copilot (Microsoft) and Blueflame AI, to create, permission, and organize virtual data rooms (VDRs), and to access and analyze live VDR content without moving a single document outside of Datasite’s secure platform.

Terms of the transaction aren’t being disclosed. Datasite was advised by Bank of America (financial advisor), Jefferies (financial advisor), Willkie and Schjødt (legal local counsel), KPMG (financial and tax), West Monroe (technology), Teneo (commercial advisory) and Lockton (insurance and benefits). Valu8 was advised by DNB Carnegie (M&A advisory), DLA Piper (legal) and PwC (financial).

To learn more about Datasite, please visit www.datasite.com.

About Datasite

Datasite provides the infrastructure that enables information flow for private market transactions, with purpose-built tools utilized to optimize outcomes. Datasite’s innovative product portfolio, spanning sell-side virtual data rooms, buy-side intelligence, agentic AI applications, and an open data infrastructure layer, drives execution across the full investment lifecycle while generating unique data insights to empower investors, advisors, and deal professionals worldwide. Trusted by top private equity firms, investment banks, and consultancies, Datasite is built on 26 years of enterprise-grade security, compliance, and reliability. For more information, visit www.datasite.com

About Grata

Grata is an AI-native private market intelligence and dealmaking company. Grata provides full market visibility with the most comprehensive, accurate, and searchable data on private companies. For more information, visit www.grata.com

About Valu8

Valu8 is a leading European platform for finding and analyzing private companies, combining deep financial and ownership data with AI-powered search and analytics to help dealmakers source opportunities and evaluate companies with confidence. For more information, visit www.valu8group.com

CONTACT:

Laura Powers

Datasite

609-509-5875

laura.powers@datasite.com

Nicholas Koulermos

5W Public Relations

646-843-1812

Datasite@5WPR.com