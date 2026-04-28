MyFitnessPal Launches Comprehensive GLP-1 Support, Helping Users Stay Consistent and Build Habits Alongside Medication to Maximize Their Experience

NEW YORK, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MyFitnessPal , the No. 1 global nutrition and food tracking app, today announced the launch of MyFitnessPal GLP-1 Support, a free feature available to all users in the MyFitnessPal app. With 1 in 8 American adults now taking a GLP-1 medication, the path to real results isn't medication alone. When users pair a GLP-1 medication with nutrition tracking, they're not just losing weight, they're making the most of every step of their journey: building stronger habits, seeing more consistent progress, understanding their side effects, and feeling more in control of their results. GLP-1 Support brings nutrition tracking, medication logging, customizable reminders, and side effect monitoring together in one place so users have the clarity and consistency to turn their medication into lasting change.

“Real success with GLP-1 medications comes from what happens between doses, and that means pairing medication with nutrition tracking. We know that a significant number of patients stop taking these medications within a year, and side effects are a real factor,” said Dr. Danielle Belardo, founder of Precision Preventive Cardiology and member of MyFitnessPal's Scientific Advisory Council. “Nutrition tracking can be incredibly helpful in identifying and mitigating those side effects. When patients track, they start to understand how the food they eat affects how they feel, spot patterns, and develop the daily consistency that supports their overall health. Having everything in one place makes that possible, and that's exactly what GLP-1 Support offers.”

GLP-1 Support connects the key parts of the GLP-1 experience into one seamless view on the MyFitnessPal Today screen, giving users the clarity to understand the connection between their medication, meals, and side effects. The feature includes:

Medication Tracking: Users can log their medication type, dose, injection site, date, and time alongside their nutrition with GLP-1 logs and food logs visible on the same screen.

Users can log their medication type, dose, injection site, date, and time alongside their nutrition with GLP-1 logs and food logs visible on the same screen. Customizable Medication Reminders: Users can set reminders for their specific dose day and time, and check the Today screen to see when their last dose was and make every dose part of their routine.

Users can set reminders for their specific dose day and time, and check the Today screen to see when their last dose was and make every dose part of their routine. Side Effect Tracking (iOS only): Users can log both positive and negative side effects to spot patterns between what they're eating, how they're feeling, and their medication schedule.

Users can log both positive and negative side effects to spot patterns between what they're eating, how they're feeling, and their medication schedule. GLP-1 Hub: A dedicated settings page where users can manage all GLP-1 Support features in one place.





"GLP-1 users are managing more than most people realize, from medication schedules and nutrition to side effects, often without any structured support. We designed GLP-1 Support to bring everything into one view so users can focus on what actually matters: staying consistent and building habits alongside their treatment,” said Tim Holley, Chief Product Officer, MyFitnessPal. “The less time our users spend managing tools, the more time they can spend focused on their health, and that's exactly what we set out to do with GLP-1 Support. It's part of our broader commitment to building products that meet users where they are, whatever their health journey looks like.”

GLP-1 Support is available now for free to all MyFitnessPal users in the United States. Side effect tracking is available to iOS users at launch. For more information, visit www.myfitnesspal.com or download the app via the App Store or Google Play.

About MyFitnessPal

MyFitnessPal is the #1 global nutrition and food tracking app founded in 2005 with a mission to help people around the world reach their health goals through better food choices by providing knowledge, motivation, and a sense of progress. Supporting nearly 1 million people in reaching their nutrition and fitness goals every year and with a community of over 280 million members in over 120 countries, MyFitnessPal offers members one of the world’s most comprehensive nutrition and food tracking platforms, allowing them to track their food, create personalized and goal-driven meal plans, record exercise activity, and log their weight. MyFitnessPal provides members with the tools for positive healthy change, from GLP-1 nutrition support to one of the world's largest food databases with over 20 million foods, access to over 2,000 recipes, and over 40 connected fitness partners.

Media contact: mediarelations@myfitnesspal.com