AvePoint Doubles Down on Agentic AI and Multicloud Resilience Across the Confidence Platform

New capabilities help organizations govern AI agents, recover critical business operations first, and automate cloud governance at scale



• Expanded data protection helps organizations secure critical infrastructure and recover their Minimum Viable Company through new Rapid Recovery System



• Unified governance moves from visibility to enforcement as AI agents shift from analysis to autonomous action



JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT; SGX: AVP), the global leader in AI data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience, today announced new advancements to the AvePoint Confidence Platform that transition organizations from AI visibility to active enforcement, accelerating adoption while mitigating risk. These updates address critical governance and security gaps exposed by the rapid adoption of autonomous AI agents and the increasing complexity of multicloud data estates.

Multicloud Cyber Resiliency and Infrastructure Protection



AvePoint is evolving cyber resiliency beyond traditional backup to focus on recovering the Minimum Viable Company (MVC), the smallest version of an organization that can continue operating during disruption. When disruption happens, organizations need to restore their business operations, not just their data.

AvePoint is expanding its disaster recovery capabilities with its Rapid Recovery System, a new orchestration framework that helps organizations move beyond traditional backup to structured, prioritized business recovery. Powered by Express Recovery, the system enables high-speed restoration of prioritized Microsoft 365 workloads concurrently with critical identities and infrastructure, thus restoring MVC first. By prioritizing what matters most and systematically analyzing and removing obsolete data, AvePoint’s Rapid Recovery System helps customers shorten outage windows and restore operational continuity faster.

In addition to optimizing protection of Microsoft 365 workloads, AvePoint continues to expand its coverage of SaaS and cloud sources, now offering support for Microsoft Azure PostgreSQL and Cosmos DB for infrastructure backup. Additionally, Bitbucket protection is now generally available, with enhanced support for Okta Workforce Identity Cloud, Atlassian Admin, and Jira Admin.





“As AI and cloud expansion increase the risk surface, disruption no longer affects a single workload; it cascades across services,” said John Peluso, Chief Technology Officer, AvePoint. “By focusing on MVC recovery, we are moving organizations from reactive data restoration to proactive business resilience, ensuring they can restore what matters first when incidents happen.”

Active Governance and Security for AI Agents



AI agents are scaling quickly, and organizations need actionable guardrails, not just dashboards. As agents move from analysis to action, AvePoint provides the necessary controls to govern autonomous behavior and mitigate exposure.

Building on momentum from the recent launch of AgentPulse for Microsoft and Google agents, AvePoint’s AI agent governance now delivers deeper insight into agent access to sensitive files and knowledge sources, including where data lacks proper security labeling. Enhanced RBAC (role-based access controls) specific to AI agents empower organizational security at scale, ensuring appropriate access for agents based on each user's rights.





Scalable Multi-Tenant IT Operations and Governance for Partners

As cloud adoption outpaces legacy governance, organizations face growing data sprawl, configuration drift, and operational risk. Within the AvePoint Confidence Platform – Elements Edition, MSPs can manage and monitor users, applications, data, devices, tenants, and cloud infrastructure from a single system, standardizing delivery, reducing risk, and supporting efficient growth.

Cross tenant license visibility and automation provide MSPs with a consolidated view of usage across all Microsoft tenants, supporting optimization, automated management, and proactive renewal conversations. Workspace Management enables data owners to remediate security risks such as oversharing, outdated access, and misconfigurations directly within Microsoft 365 through guided workflows, reducing IT dependency and accelerating resolution.

A centralized policy vault, flexible baseline creation, and similarity-based drift detection improve accuracy and reduce false positives, helping MSPs focus on meaningful configuration change. Microsoft Intune App Management enables centralized app creation and bulk deployment across tenants, standardizing device and application governance at scale.

Azure Security Management and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) deliver consistent security enforcement across Microsoft Azure environments, with clear visibility into vulnerabilities, identity risks, audit activity, and cloud inventory. A new workload-based CSPM model allows MSPs to flexibly assign coverage, clearly track security usage, and efficiently scale cloud security governance across customer environments.





“The $276 billion AI services opportunity is currently being bottlenecked by operational complexity,” said Scott Sacket, SVP, Global Partner Strategy, AvePoint. “With 51% of partners citing governance as their primary hurdle, according to our latest research with Omdia, these updates allow them to stop treating governance as a bespoke project and start treating it as a standardized, scalable service that protects against shadow AI.”

To learn more about these updates across the AvePoint Confidence Platform, join the upcoming AvePoint Innovates Webinars on 4/30 and 5/7 at 11am ET: https://www.avepoint.com/webinars/avepoint-innovates.



About AvePoint:

AvePoint is the global leader in data protection, unifying data security, governance, and resilience to provide a trusted foundation for AI. More than 28,000 customers rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to secure, govern, and rapidly recover data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other cloud environments. With a single platform for lifecycle control, multicloud governance, and rapid recovery paired with clear ownership across the business, we prevent overexposure and sprawl, modernize legacy and fragmented data, and minimize data loss and interruption. Our global partner ecosystem includes approximately 6,000 MSPs, VARs, and SIs, and our solutions are available in over 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit www.avepoint.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. This filing identifies and addresses other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

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