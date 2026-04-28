CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release

Growing Home with BASF 2026 winners announced

 BASF to distribute $160,000 to 12 organizations making an impact in rural

Canadian communities



CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 28, 2026 – BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada (BASF)

is proud to announce the 2026 winners of the Growing Home with BASF program, an

annual community-giving program dedicated to strengthening rural Canadian

communities.



After tallying over 30,000 votes, the program is set to “grow home” once again –

supporting organizations that play a vital role in bringing people together and helping

rural communities thrive.



This year’s program received an incredible 572 nominations from across Alberta,

Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. From those nominations, 12 finalist

organizations were selected and advanced to the public voting stage. During the

voting period, organizations rallied their communities and sought support across

Canada in an effort to bring home the first-place prize. Through the Growing Home

with BASF program, first place organizations will receive $25,000, second place

organizations will receive $10,000, and third place organizations will receive $5,000.



The following organizations were voted as this year’s winners:

Alberta

1st – Trochu Seniors Housing Society

2nd – Battle River Ag Society

3rd – Athabasca District Agriculture Society

Saskatchewan

1st – Line 19 Childcare Centre

2nd – Villa Marie Assisted Living Board

3rd – Town of Pense Beautification Committee

Manitoba

1st – Shamrock Centre

2nd – Springfield Agricultural Society

3rd – Woodlands Park 150 Inc.

Ontario

1st – Petrolia Community Refrigerator

2nd – Norwich District Curling Club

3rd – 1st Beamsville Scouting



“Rural communities are the cornerstone of Canadian agriculture, and the

organizations recognized through Growing Home with BASF play an incredible role in

keeping them strong and connected,” said Andrea McConnell, Head of Customer

Solutions at BASF. “Giving back to rural communities in the ways that our customers

want is important to BASF. These organizations are chosen by our customers through

the nomination and voting process. By design through this program, we empower our

customers to tell us where our support is most needed and valued.”



Now in its fourth year, Growing Home with BASF reflects the company’s commitment

to supporting places and people who do the biggest job on Earth.

“We’re proud to stand alongside our grower and retail partners to support the local

organizations that encourage rural resilience among the people and places at the

heart of Canadian Agriculture,” McConnell added.



To learn more about Growing Home with BASF and find information on the winning

organizations, please visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome.



Growing Home with BASF 2026 Winner Testimonials:

"We are honoured to be one of the winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest for 2026. This

prize is a huge boost for our community, bringing us closer to achieving our goal. BASF has worked

alongside our farming community to ensure our Town of Trochu continues to thrive. Seniors from our

area and beyond will have a much-needed modern new home. Many jobs will be created now and for

years to come. We cannot begin to express our gratitude to BASF, our agricultural community, our

families, and friends who have supported us and will continue to support us." - Trochu Seniors

Housing Society



“We are incredibly excited to be selected as the BASF Growing Home Grant recipient for 2026. The

voting process was not only fun, but it also brought meaningful awareness to our project, with our

community rallying behind us. This support means so much to our team. The $25,000 prize will help

accelerate the construction of our new 48 space licensed childcare centre. Our centre will be a modern

facility designed to provide safe, reliable, and affordable care for families in our region. We are forever

grateful to BASF for investing in communities like ours.” - Line 19 Childcare Centre



“We are truly honoured to be selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Growing Home with BASF

contest. This funding provides a critical opportunity to carry out much-needed repairs to our ice plant—

work that is essential to sustaining and strengthening our operations. With these improvements, we

can continue to offer youth and adults in our community access to the programs, events, and activities

they value most. We are deeply grateful for the incredible support shown by our community throughout

the campaign; this achievement would not have been possible without it.” - Shamrock Centre



“It is an honor to be nominated, and selected by BASF, and receive votes (of support) from the people

of our community (and beyond). Placing first is a measure of the importance of providing free food to

those in our community that face food insecurity. The PCR is an inclusive, respectful and discreet

place but only possible through the generosity of the community and charitable giving from caring

organizations like BASF. The voting process was a unique way to promote the charitable donation from

BASF and create tremendous public interest. The impact to our community is huge. It takes about a

pound of food to provide an adult a meal and we value that pound of food at $4.00, so the funds will

provide the equivalent of 6,250 meals. Participating in the Growing Home with BASF program builds

community excitement, encourages participation, and creates a sense of pride for the Petrolia

Community Refrigerator and the community of Petrolia” - Petrolia Community Refrigerator

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division

BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who

work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina,

or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest

division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team,

collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out

more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and

Instagram.



Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and

affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we

are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With

€990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for

different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and

sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and

stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more

information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels

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