Growing Home with BASF 2026 winners announced

BASF to distribute $160,000 to 12 organizations making an impact in rural Canadian communities

 | Source: BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada

CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release
Growing Home with BASF 2026 winners announced
 BASF to distribute $160,000 to 12 organizations making an impact in rural 
Canadian communities 


CALGARY, ALBERTA, April 28, 2026 – BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada (BASF) 
is proud to announce the 2026 winners of the Growing Home with BASF program, an 
annual community-giving program dedicated to strengthening rural Canadian 
communities.


After tallying over 30,000 votes, the program is set to “grow home” once again –
supporting organizations that play a vital role in bringing people together and helping 
rural communities thrive.


This year’s program received an incredible 572 nominations from across Alberta, 
Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Ontario. From those nominations, 12 finalist
organizations were selected and advanced to the public voting stage. During the 
voting period, organizations rallied their communities and sought support across 
Canada in an effort to bring home the first-place prize. Through the Growing Home 
with BASF program, first place organizations will receive $25,000, second place
organizations will receive $10,000, and third place organizations will receive $5,000.


The following organizations were voted as this year’s winners:

Alberta 
1st – Trochu Seniors Housing Society 
2nd – Battle River Ag Society
3rd – Athabasca District Agriculture Society
Saskatchewan
1st – Line 19 Childcare Centre
2nd – Villa Marie Assisted Living Board 
3rd – Town of Pense Beautification Committee
Manitoba 
1st – Shamrock Centre 
2nd – Springfield Agricultural Society
3rd – Woodlands Park 150 Inc. 
Ontario
1st – Petrolia Community Refrigerator 
2nd – Norwich District Curling Club
3rd – 1st Beamsville Scouting 


“Rural communities are the cornerstone of Canadian agriculture, and the 
organizations recognized through Growing Home with BASF play an incredible role in 
keeping them strong and connected,” said Andrea McConnell, Head of Customer 
Solutions at BASF. “Giving back to rural communities in the ways that our customers 
want is important to BASF. These organizations are chosen by our customers through 
the nomination and voting process. By design through this program, we empower our 
customers to tell us where our support is most needed and valued.”


Now in its fourth year, Growing Home with BASF reflects the company’s commitment 
to supporting places and people who do the biggest job on Earth. 
“We’re proud to stand alongside our grower and retail partners to support the local 
organizations that encourage rural resilience among the people and places at the 
heart of Canadian Agriculture,” McConnell added.


To learn more about Growing Home with BASF and find information on the winning 
organizations, please visit agsolutions.ca/growinghome. 


Growing Home with BASF 2026 Winner Testimonials:
"We are honoured to be one of the winners of the Growing Home with BASF contest for 2026. This 
prize is a huge boost for our community, bringing us closer to achieving our goal. BASF has worked 
alongside our farming community to ensure our Town of Trochu continues to thrive. Seniors from our 
area and beyond will have a much-needed modern new home. Many jobs will be created now and for 
years to come. We cannot begin to express our gratitude to BASF, our agricultural community, our 
families, and friends who have supported us and will continue to support us." - Trochu Seniors 
Housing Society 
 
“We are incredibly excited to be selected as the BASF Growing Home Grant recipient for 2026. The 
voting process was not only fun, but it also brought meaningful awareness to our project, with our 
community rallying behind us. This support means so much to our team. The $25,000 prize will help 
accelerate the construction of our new 48 space licensed childcare centre. Our centre will be a modern 
facility designed to provide safe, reliable, and affordable care for families in our region. We are forever 
grateful to BASF for investing in communities like ours.” - Line 19 Childcare Centre 
 
“We are truly honoured to be selected as one of this year’s recipients of the Growing Home with BASF 
contest. This funding provides a critical opportunity to carry out much-needed repairs to our ice plant—
work that is essential to sustaining and strengthening our operations. With these improvements, we 
can continue to offer youth and adults in our community access to the programs, events, and activities 
they value most. We are deeply grateful for the incredible support shown by our community throughout 
the campaign; this achievement would not have been possible without it.” - Shamrock Centre 
 
“It is an honor to be nominated, and selected by BASF, and receive votes (of support) from the people 
of our community (and beyond). Placing first is a measure of the importance of providing free food to 
those in our community that face food insecurity. The PCR is an inclusive, respectful and discreet 
place but only possible through the generosity of the community and charitable giving from caring 
organizations like BASF. The voting process was a unique way to promote the charitable donation from 
BASF and create tremendous public interest. The impact to our community is huge. It takes about a 
pound of food to provide an adult a meal and we value that pound of food at $4.00, so the funds will 
provide the equivalent of 6,250 meals. Participating in the Growing Home with BASF program builds 
community excitement, encourages participation, and creates a sense of pride for the Petrolia 
Community Refrigerator and the community of Petrolia” - Petrolia Community Refrigerator 

About BASF’s Agricultural Solutions division
BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, has over 625 employees who 
work at one of three production facilities across Canada including: Lethbridge, Saskatoon, and Regina, 
or one of several research farms across the Canadian prairies. Agricultural Solutions is the largest 
division of BASF Canada Inc., working closely with the regional Agricultural Solutions team, 
collaborating on research and product development that benefits North American growers. To find out 
more about BASF Agricultural Solutions Canada, visit www.agsolutions.ca or follow us on X and 
Instagram. 


Everything we do, we do for the love of farming. Farming is fundamental to provide sufficient and 
affordable food for a rapidly growing population, while reducing environmental impacts. That’s why we 
are working with partners and experts to integrate sustainability criteria into all business decisions. With 
€990 million in 2025, we invest in a strong R&D pipeline, and our solutions are purpose-designed for 
different crop systems. Connecting seeds and traits, crop protection products, digital tools and 
sustainability approaches, to help deliver the best possible outcomes for farmers, growers and 
stakeholders along the value chain. In 2025, our business generated sales of €9.6 billion. For more 
information, please visit www.agriculture.basf.com or our social media channels

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