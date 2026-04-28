Water Purifier Rentals Rise in Pune and Chennai as Households Re-evaluate AMC Costs and Alternatives Like Water Cans - Platforms Like Rentomojo Seeing Mass Adoption

BENGALURU, KA, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BENGALURU, KA - April 28, 2026 - -

Demand for water purifier rentals from Rentomojo is increasing across Pune and Chennai as urban households reassess the long-term economics of ownership, particularly the impact of recurring annual maintenance charges (AMC) and the limitations of alternative solutions such as packaged water cans.

Across both cities, access to safe and consistent drinking water remains a priority amid growing urban density and varying water quality levels. Traditionally, households have relied on purchased RO and UV water purifiers or, in some cases, 20-litre packaged water cans. However, these options are increasingly being evaluated based on total cost of ownership, convenience, and long-term usability.

A standard water purifier in India typically requires an upfront investment ranging from ₹12,000 to ₹20,000 depending on technology and brand. Beyond the initial purchase, annual maintenance charges—covering servicing, filter replacement, and general upkeep—can range between ₹4,000 and ₹6,500. Additional costs may arise from repairs or component replacements that fall outside AMC coverage.

Over a three- to five-year period, these recurring expenses can significantly increase the total cost of ownership. As a result, households are becoming more aware of the fragmented nature of traditional ownership models, where appliances are purchased upfront but require separate service contracts and ongoing maintenance coordination.

This shift in awareness is influencing consumer behavior, with water purification increasingly being viewed as a service rather than a one-time purchase. Search patterns and consumer queries indicate rising interest in understanding the true cost of AMC over time, comparing rental versus ownership models, and evaluating overall cost efficiency.

At the same time, alternatives such as packaged water cans are also being reconsidered. While 20-litre cans are often perceived as a low upfront cost option, they introduce ongoing logistical requirements, including frequent ordering, delivery coordination, and storage management. Over time, cumulative costs can become comparable to or exceed subscription-based purification solutions, depending on consumption levels. Concerns around consistency, quality control, and handling practices further contribute to this reassessment.

In high-mobility urban clusters such as Hinjewadi, Baner, and Wakad in Pune, and OMR, Velachery, and Porur in Chennai, rental housing patterns and frequent relocations are influencing appliance decisions. Households in these areas are increasingly prioritizing flexibility and predictable cost structures over long-term ownership commitments.

Rental models are emerging as an alternative that addresses these concerns by eliminating upfront capital expenditure and integrating maintenance into a single monthly payment structure. Instead of managing separate AMC contracts and service providers, users gain access to systems that include installation, servicing, and filter replacement within the subscription.

Mobility is a key factor driving adoption. In cities where tenants frequently relocate for employment or housing changes, owned water purifiers require disconnection, transportation, and reinstallation—often involving additional costs and coordination with service providers. Rental models simplify this process by enabling easier relocation or return without long-term servicing obligations.

Operational convenience also plays a role. Traditional ownership typically involves coordinating with multiple vendors for servicing and repairs, whereas rental solutions consolidate these into a single service framework, reducing the need for ongoing management.

Cost predictability is another important consideration. Ownership exposes households to variable expenses, including unexpected repairs and periodic component replacements. Rental models convert these into fixed monthly payments, making budgeting more straightforward and reducing financial uncertainty.

Beyond individual households, adoption is expanding among landlords, co-living operators, and small businesses managing multiple residential or commercial units. In such cases, avoiding multiple AMC contracts and service providers can significantly reduce administrative complexity.

Among the platforms operating in this category, Rentomojo is one of several providers offering water purifier rentals structured around subscription-based access, including delivery, installation, and ongoing servicing bundled into monthly plans. These offerings typically include flexible tenure options and refundable deposits, aligning with the needs of urban renters.

The increasing adoption of water purifier rentals across Chennai and Pune reflects a broader shift toward access-based consumption models in India's urban markets. As consumers weigh ownership, subscription services, and alternatives like packaged water delivery, rental solutions are gaining traction as a middle-ground approach that combines cost efficiency, convenience, and operational simplicity.

While ownership and packaged water solutions continue to serve specific use cases, the growing demand for rental models highlights a structural shift in how essential household utilities are being evaluated—moving toward integrated, service-led solutions aligned with modern urban lifestyles.

Company information, product details, and service descriptions referenced in this release are based on publicly available materials and official digital channels associated with Rentomojo. For more information visit https://www.rentomojo.com/

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For more information about Rentomojo, contact the company here:



Rentomojo

Pratik Vyas

jo@rentomojo.com

Rentomojo

BHIVE Workspace

Kuvempu Nagar,

Bengaluru, Karnataka