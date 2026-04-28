BambooHR Partners with Turn to Deliver Native Background Checks

DRAPER, Utah, April 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BambooHR ®, the leading people intelligence platform for HR, payroll, and benefits, today announced a multi-year partnership with Turn, an AI-native screening infrastructure company, to deliver fully embedded background checks directly within the BambooHR platform.

Powered by TurnOS, Turn’s screening operating system, the new experience enables BambooHR customers to run background checks natively—eliminating external systems, reducing manual work, and creating a faster, more consistent hiring process.

The partnership reflects BambooHR’s continued investment in simplifying HR processes and helping organizations make confident hiring decisions without adding complexity.

“Hiring is one of the most important moments in the employee lifecycle, and it should be both efficient and trustworthy,” said Brian Crofts, Chief Product Officer at BambooHR. “By embedding background checks directly into the BambooHR platform, customers can move faster, stay compliant, and deliver a better experience for candidates—without managing multiple systems or workflows.”

With TurnOS powering the infrastructure behind the scenes, BambooHR customers gain access to:

Fast, automated background checks with industry-leading turnaround times

Flexible screening packages tailored to a wide range of roles and industries

A streamlined candidate experience designed to improve completion rates

Built-in compliance workflows, including consent, disclosures, and adverse action

Continuous workforce monitoring for ongoing safety and risk visibility

Transparent, volume-based pricing designed for SMB and mid-market organizations

BambooHR selected Turn following a comprehensive evaluation of the screening market, with a focus on automation, compliance, and integration capabilities. TurnOS stood out for its ability to support a fully embedded experience, combining AI-driven automation, API-first architecture, and enterprise-grade compliance standards, including SOC 2 Type II certification and automated FCRA workflows.

This partnership advances BambooHR’s broader commitment to a more human-centered future of work. By combining powerful technology with intuitive design, BambooHR’s people intelligence platform helps organizations reduce friction, make better hiring decisions, and create more meaningful experiences for both candidates and employees.

BambooHR Background Checks, powered by Turn, is available now for all customers worldwide. Learn more here: https://www.bamboohr.com/integrations/listings/bamboohr-background-checks

About BambooHR

BambooHR is a People Intelligence Platform that helps small and mid-sized businesses bring clarity to their workforce and take action with confidence. As AI reshapes roles, workflows, and skill requirements, BambooHR enables organizations to understand what matters most and what to do next by unifying their people data into a complete, connected view. The platform brings together core HR, payroll, benefits administration, and talent management with embedded AI, insights, and workflows to simplify people operations and improve decision-making. With more than 30,000 customers in over 190 countries and over 3 million employee records, BambooHR helps leaders align their people, drive growth, increase efficiency, and stay compliant.

About Turn

Turn is the company behind TurnOS, the AI-native screening operating system that powers background checks, identity verification, drug testing, continuous monitoring, and compliance workflows for HR platforms and employers at scale. TurnOS enables partners to deliver screening as a fully embedded, branded experience.