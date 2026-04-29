Phonak Virto ™ R Infinio Earns 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design





STÄFA, Switzerland, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phonak, a global leader in innovative hearing solutions, today announced that its Virto R Infinio hearing aid has received the 2026 Red Dot Award for Product Design, a globally recognized mark of design quality. The recognition underscores the Phonak focus on advancing hearing technology through thoughtful engineering and individualized design.

This recognition adds to a growing list of industry accolades for Virto R Infinio since its August 2025 introduction, including the 2026 iF Design Award, 2026 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Innovation Award, 2026 Business Intelligence Group (BIG) Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award and 2025 Hearing Health & Technology Matters (HHTM’s) Hearing Technology Innovator Award.

“Earning its fifth product design award within not even a year since its launch, Virto reflects consistent recognition from the industry for its exceptional design quality, usability and performance,” said Josipa Kern, Vice President, Phonak Brand Management. “Most importantly, it reinforces our commitment to creating hearing solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into daily life, empowering people to stay confidently connected.”

Design that elevates hearing care

Virto R Infinio stands apart through its deep level of personalization. Built using advanced modeling and biometric data, the Virto AI-driven personalization feature called RightFit ™ ensures each device is crafted to the unique contours and acoustic characteristics of the wearer’s ear. This tailored approach supports a secure fit while optimizing sound delivery in a compact, in-the-ear design.

The device also reflects a shift toward fully integrated, rechargeable custom solutions. By combining refined miniaturization with robust connectivity and adaptive sound processing, Virto R Infinio enables users to move seamlessly through different listening environments without manual adjustments.

Design that supports everyday life

From its discreet profile to its ergonomic construction, every aspect of Virto R Infinio is designed to reduce friction in daily use. The result is a hearing solution that prioritizes ease, consistency and wearability, supporting users throughout work, social activities and on-the-go moments.

Awarded by an international jury of 44 design professionals, the Red Dot distinction honors products that demonstrate exceptional design across multiple aspects, including function, usability, responsibility and aesthetic quality.

For more information about Phonak’s award-winning Infinio portfolio, visit www.phonak.com.

Phonak Media relations contact:

Global

Florence Camenzind

Phone +41 79 538 7131

Email Florence.camenzind@sonova.com



US

Melissa Ristau

Phone +1 331 255 7400

Email melissa.ristau@sonova.com

About Phonak

life is on. Since 1947, Phonak has been dedicated to improving the quality of life for people with hearing loss. Seventy-five years later, our passion for creating life-changing hearing solutions that help people thrive physically, socially, and emotionally remains. By offering the industry’s broadest portfolio of hearing solutions, we’re committed to creating a world where “life is on” for everyone.

At Phonak, innovation is not limited to products. We work to change the conversations surrounding people with hearing loss. We do this by fighting the stigma of hearing aids and creating an understanding of how hearing is connected to the broader context of healthy living.

About Sonova

Sonova is the global leader in innovative hearing care solutions, combining technology leadership, audiological expertise and a strong local presence to serve a growing number of people with hearing loss in more than 100 countries. The Group was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Stäfa, Switzerland. As a vertically integrated company across its wholesale, retail and cochlear implants businesses, Sonova operates through the brands Phonak, Unitron, AudioNova and Advanced Bionics as well as recognized regional brands.

In the 2024/25 financial year, the Group generated sales of CHF 3.9 billion, with a net profit of CHF 547 million. Around 18,000 employees are working on achieving Sonova’s vision of a world where everyone enjoys the delight of hearing.

Sonova has a long-standing commitment to innovation and was ranked no. 12 among the most innovative companies in Europe in 2025 by Fortune magazine, selected from 300 companies across 21 countries and 16 industries.

For more information please visit www.sonova.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a1eceb4-ac1b-483f-b6d7-397de93e7f8f