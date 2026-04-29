Fabric.AI Announces Ticker Symbol Change to “FABC” as It Advances AI Infrastructure Strategy and MicroLED Interconnect Development

NEW YORK, NY, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fabric.AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: FABC) (“Fabric. AI” or, the “Company”), an AI infrastructure company developing a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for next generation “AI factories,” today announced that its common stock will begin trading under the new ticker symbol “FABC” on the Nasdaq Capital Market effective at the market open on April 29, 2026.

The ticker change reflects the Company’s completed transformation from its prior identity as StableX Technologies into Fabric.AI, a company now focused on building foundational infrastructure for artificial intelligence systems. As part of this transition, the Company has shifted its strategic focus away from digital assets and toward high-performance semiconductor technologies purpose-built for AI workloads.

Fabric.AI recently announced a strategic partnership with Kopin Corporation (Nasdaq: KOPN) to develop MicroLED-based optical interconnects, a next-generation solution designed to dramatically increase data transfer speed and energy efficiency inside AI data centers. These interconnects represent the Company’s first major product initiative and a foundational step toward enabling large-scale AI systems to operate as unified, high-performance computing environments, positioning the Company to pursue a market opportunity estimated at well over $100 billion.

The new ticker, FABC, aligns the Company’s public market identity with its mission to develop critical technologies for AI-driven infrastructure and to address the growing bottlenecks in data center performance as AI workloads scale.

“This ticker change marks a defining moment for Fabric.AI,” said Josh Silverman, Fabric.AI’s Chief Executive Officer. “This is an important repositioning of the Company at the center of one of the most impactful technological shifts of our time. Through our partnership with Kopin and our development of MicroLED-based interconnects, we are aiming to build the infrastructure that will enable AI systems to scale efficiently. ‘FABC’ reflects our ambition to become a foundational layer in the emerging AI economy.”

The Company’s CUSIP number remains unchanged, and no action is required from stockholders with respect to the ticker symbol change.

About Fabric.AI

Fabric.AI is an infrastructure company building a suite of fabless semiconductor technologies to power AI factories—smart data centers optimized for producing intelligence at scale. The Company has exited its prior digital asset treasury strategy and is now singularly focused on capturing the significantly larger opportunity in AI infrastructure.

The Company is reallocating capital to accelerate development of its core technologies. Fabric.AI is building MicroLED-based optical interconnects and other system-critical semiconductor solutions designed to unlock faster, more efficient, and more scalable AI workloads.

Fabric.AI’s mission is to solve the bottlenecks of AI data centers using breakthrough technologies in AI infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any expected future results, performance or achievements. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “will,” “would” and their opposites and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the expected capabilities and performance of the Company’s MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology; the Company’s plans to develop a broader suite of fabless semiconductor technologies for AI workloads; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s collaboration with Kopin Corporation; and the Company’s strategic vision to become a foundational technology provider for AI infrastructure. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to management.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: the Company’s MicroLED-based interconnect technology is at an early stage of development and may not achieve the anticipated performance; the Company’s dependence on its collaboration with Kopin Corporation for critical MicroLED technology components and intellectual property, and the risk that such collaboration may not produce commercially viable products or may be terminated; the Company may be unable to successfully develop or commercialize additional semiconductor technologies; the markets for AI infrastructure and optical interconnect technologies are rapidly evolving and highly competitive; the Company has limited operating history in the AI semiconductor industry, which makes evaluating its business and future prospects difficult; the Company may require substantial additional capital to fund the development and commercialization of its technologies, and such capital may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the Company’s transition from its prior digital asset treasury strategy involves risks; and the Company may face intellectual property risks, including the ability to protect its proprietary technology and avoid infringement of third-party rights.

A discussion of these and other factors with respect to the Company is set forth in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

IR Contact:

CORE IR

212-644-0924

ir@fabric-ai.co



Media Contact:

Fabric.AI

press@fabric-ai.co

www.fabricai.com