ESO Launches Logis Dispatch PrepIQ, Enabling Risk-Free Training for Emergency Communications Centers and Health Systems to Improve Performance and Outcomes

AUSTIN, Texas, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESO Solutions, Inc. (“ESO”), a leading data services and software provider for EMS, fire departments, hospitals, and government agencies, today launched Logis Dispatch PrepIQ , a training and simulation module built natively into ESO’s Logis Dispatch platform.

Communication center team training has traditionally relied on live call exposure, shadowing and static exercises that can't fully replicate the unpredictability of a real shift. Dispatch response and post plan updates carry the same risk: Centers often have no way to revisit past incidents or stress-test new rules before adjusting live operations. ESO’s Dispatch PrepIQ closes both gaps by recreating the full operational environment, including incidents, unit movements, messaging and timing, directly inside Logis Dispatch.

“Communication center team training is paramount to public safety. Today, team members most often learn through practice, and that practice is with real calls with real patients on the other end,” said Eric Beck, CEO of ESO. “Dispatch PrepIQ changes that equation. It gives communications centers a way to build competence, evaluate the impact of critical response plan changes and model resource decisions with evidence, not instinct. Dispatch PrepIQ shortens the learning curve, which directly enables centers to drive better outcomes in the communities they serve.”

With Dispatch PrepIQ , communications centers can pull from live historical data to replay any operational day, build fully custom scenario files, or auto-generate incidents scaled against historical volume. Trainers retain full control throughout: They can pause, fast-forward or slow down any simulation, inject calls on demand and reset the entire environment with a single action. Scenarios are portable across Logis IDS installations, so multisite organizations can benchmark trainee progress and standardize training across their entire network.

Communications center leaders can now leverage real data to model the impact of system configuration changes. In addition, Dispatch PrepIQ allows leaders to simulate the addition of units, adjusting post plans or opening new stations before committing to a single change in the field. ESO’s Dispatch PrepIQ can support up to 10,000 records, allowing centers to train at the scale of their operations.

“As an early adopter of Dispatch PrepIQ, Superior Ambulance has had the opportunity to validate the product’s value firsthand,” said David Faber, Executive Director (IL, IN, MI, WI, OH) at Superior Air-Ground Ambulance Service. “The ability to model post plan adjustments, unit additions and response plan changes against historical operational data—before any modification goes live—gives our leadership team a level of evidence-based decision making that simply did not exist for us before. Dispatch PrepIQ has strengthened our confidence in every configuration change we make.”

Dispatch PrepIQ is available now. Learn more on the ESO website here .

About ESO

ESO ’s mission is to improve community health and safety outcomes through the power of data. Founded and led by emergency responders and medical professionals since 2004, ESO advances the industry by combining deep domain expertise with innovative technology, impactful research and the industry’s largest integrated emergency outcome data asset. The company delivers the world's most trusted and connected emergency ecosystem—an open, interoperable platform that unites emergency medical response, fire, hospital and government stakeholders across the full emergency continuum through real-time data exchange and embedded intelligence in frontline workflows. ESO’s solutions deliver actionable insights to decision-makers, enable smarter coordination across the emergency continuum and uphold the highest standards of data security and patient privacy. The company helps customers around the world deliver measurable improvements in clinical, operational and financial outcomes with dedicated teams in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Denmark, Czech Republic, India and Costa Rica. For more information, visit www.eso.com .

Media Contact:

For ESO,

Hope Giachinta

Red Fan Communications

eso@redfancommunications.com

737-280-8783

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce83d7b4-047d-49f8-80ac-df5913829773