Gray & Sons Reviews Certified Pre-Owned Rolex Price Trends Over the Past 12 Months

Surfside, FLORIDA, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gray & Sons Jewelers, a leading independent retailer of certified pre-owned luxury watches and fine jewelry, has released a comprehensive review of certified pre-owned Rolex price trends over the past 12 months, offering valuable insights into market performance, collector demand, and the growing role of pre-owned Rolex watches as long-term investment assets.

Over the past year, the market for pre-owned Rolex timepieces has demonstrated notable resilience. Following periods of heightened volatility in prior years, pricing across many popular models has shown signs of stabilization, with more consistent valuation patterns emerging across key collections. This shift reflects a maturing secondary market, where informed buyers and sellers are navigating pricing with greater confidence.

Certain models, including the Rolex Submariner, Daytona, and Datejust, have continued to attract strong interest among collectors and first-time buyers alike. Viktoria Peshkur, a Gray & Sons specialist with over a decade of experience, notes the consistent demand for iconic sport models: “I would say the Rolex Submariner is always in demand, especially 16610 and 16613. It's a best seller and, in my opinion, an amazing gift.”

While some references experienced modest corrections, others maintained steady value or showed gradual appreciation, particularly those with limited availability or strong historical demand. Gray & Sons’ internal data indicates that condition and certification continue to play a significant role in determining resale value. “Sports models sell faster than regular dress watches,” Peshkur added, highlighting a continued preference among buyers for versatile, everyday luxury pieces.

The analysis also underscores the enduring strength of certain flagship models. “The Daytona holds its value the best,” adds Peshkur, pointing to its reputation as one of the most investment-resilient watches in the Rolex lineup.

The report further highlights a broader trend toward long-term ownership and investment-minded purchasing. As economic conditions evolve, many buyers are turning to tangible assets such as luxury watches, with pre-owned Rolex models offering both wearability and enduring value. Certified pre-owned timepieces, in particular, provide an added layer of trust and transparency that is increasingly important in today’s market.

Gray & Sons Jewelers emphasizes that the certified pre-owned segment remains one of the most accessible entry points into the luxury watch market. With a wide selection of authenticated timepieces, buyers are able to acquire iconic Rolex models at competitive prices while benefiting from expert servicing and warranty support.

As the secondary luxury watch market continues to evolve, Gray & Sons remains committed to providing clients with accurate market insights, high-quality inventory, and trusted expertise built over decades in the industry.

About Gray & Sons Jewelers

Gray & Sons Jewelers is a premier independent retailer specializing in certified pre-owned luxury watches, fine jewelry, and expert repair services. Founded in 1980 and based in Miami Beach, the company is known for its extensive inventory, master watchmakers, and commitment to quality and customer service.

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Agnes Gray

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Gray & Sons Jewelers

9595 Harding Ave

Surfside, FL 33154