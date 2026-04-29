Oatey Co. Expands Designline™ Collection with New Trellis Decorative Shower Drain Cover

CLEVELAND, April 29, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oatey Co., a leading manufacturer in the plumbing industry since 1916, today announced the launch of its new Trellis drain cover, the latest addition to its Designline Decorative Shower Drain collection. The new cover enhances Oatey’s robust portfolio of design-forward decorative drains, giving homeowners and professionals another sophisticated option that blends style, performance and durability.

Engineered for maximum installation flexibility, the Trellis cover comes in multiple sizes and is compatible with both linear and square (point) configurations of Oatey’s 130 Series Tile Shower Drain base, the industry’s most universal drain for tile showers with shower pan liners.

The cover features a sleek, geometric grate pattern that complements a wide range of bathroom aesthetics, from modern and minimalist to transitional and industrial. Its symmetrical design delivers a clean, refined look that feels both timeless and understated, while subtle dimensional detailing adds texture for a high-end finish.

Crafted in a brushed stainless steel finish—a classic neutral known for its timeless appeal and durability—the cover’s softly brushed surface diffuses light to create a gentle sheen that adds warmth and depth to the shower environment. Together, the intricate pattern and brushed surface create a balanced look that pairs seamlessly with today’s most popular fixtures, tile patterns and color palettes, offering design versatility to suit any style or preference.

Like all products in the Designline collection, the Trellis cover is built for lasting performance and easy maintenance. Each Designline drain is crafted from premium stainless steel, providing exceptional strength and corrosion resistance to withstand daily exposure to water and cleaning chemicals. An innovative sloped body design ensures continuous water flow and superior drainage, reducing buildup and preventing standing water that can lead to mold, mildew or plumbing issues. A removable debris basket traps hair and other particles before they enter the pipe, making maintenance quick and hassle-free.

The Designline collection also includes square-pattern and tile-in drain covers, along with a variety of on-trend finishes such as matte black, brushed gold, champagne bronze, gunmetal gray and matte black with gold edging. Availability may vary based on drain compatibility.

With its broad range of options, Designline gives customers the flexibility to achieve a custom look that reflects their unique space and style. Explore the full range of Designline Decorative Shower Drain covers and finishes on Oatey’s website, and find a plumbing retailer or distributor near you.

ABOUT OATEY CO.

Since 1916, Oatey has provided reliable, high-quality products for the residential and commercial plumbing industries, with a commitment to delivering quality, building trust and improving lives. Today, Oatey operates a comprehensive manufacturing and distribution network to supply thousands of products for professional builders, contractors, engineers and do-it-yourself consumers around the world.

Oatey is based in Cleveland, Ohio, and has locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico, China and Europe. For more information, visit www.oatey.com, call (800) 321-9532 or follow Oatey on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

CONTACT:

Madelyn Young

John O’Reilley

Greenhouse Digital + PR

madelyn@greenhousedigitalpr.com

john@greenhousedigitalpr.com

708.428.6385

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

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